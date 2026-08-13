Applications are open for the state government’s latest round of 10,000 Gigs: The Victorian Gig Fund, with grants available for live music venues and local musicians.

Last year, Wangaratta’s historic Vine Hotel was a recipient of $5500, helping to bankroll 10 gigs, supporting both local musicians and bolstering the local economy and jobs.

The Victoria Hotel Rutherglen and Last St Brewery in Beechworth were also among 136 successful venues statewide awarded funding to stage live gigs.

The 2026 program will be delivered through Music Victoria.

Licensed live music venues and other spaces are eligible to apply for funding of up to $11,000 to stage up to 20 gigs from 1 December 2026 to 30 June 2027.

Music Victoria CEO Fiona Duncan said great live music starts with artists, but artists need stages to build their careers.

“The Victorian Gig Fund helps venues put more Victorian artists on stage, creating paid opportunities for musicians and giving audiences more opportunities to experience live music in communities across the state,” she said.

Minister for Creative Industries Vicki Ward said the Victorian Gig Fund helps the local music community host live music gigs, offering more paid performances for artists and greater choice for music lovers across the state,” she said.

Applications for the 2026 round of 10,000 Gigs: The Victorian Gig Fund are open until 2 September.

To apply, visit musicvictoria.com.au.