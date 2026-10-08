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Give every heart a chance this Shocktober

<p>STAY READY: Ambulance Victoria are appealing to the community to be informed in case of cardiac arrests incidents as part of their Shocktober campaign. Pictured are Wangaratta paramedics Micheal Simpson and Taylor Honey. PHOTO: Jordan Duursma </p>\\n
<p>STAY READY: Ambulance Victoria are appealing to the community to be informed in case of cardiac arrests incidents as part of their Shocktober campaign. Pictured are Wangaratta paramedics Micheal Simpson and Taylor Honey. PHOTO: Jordan Duursma </p>\\n

STAY READY: Ambulance Victoria are appealing to the community to be informed in case of cardiac arrests incidents as part of their Shocktober campaign. Pictured are Wangaratta paramedics Micheal Simpson and Taylor Honey. PHOTO: Jordan Duursma

Ambulance Victoria is calling on the community to learn Call, Push, Shock for cardiac arrests
October 8, 2026 • 01:00

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