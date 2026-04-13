A plan that aims to support every child so they can have their best start to life is now out for interested members of the pubic to offer feedback.

The draft Municipal Early Years Plan (MEYP) 2026-2030 is designed to provide strategic direction for the development and coordination of early year's programs, activities and other local community development processes that impact on children aged 0-12 living in the rural city.

Data shows that of the 6343 children under 12 years old in the rural city, 2203 (123 rural/2080 urban) are aged 0-4, and 4140 (851 rural/3289 urban) are aged 5-11.

There are 2065 couples with children, 2735 households with children under 15 years old, while 13 per cent of families with children are step-families or blended families.

MYEP plan engages the community and partners to work together towards positive early years outcomes for children and families.

The plan also provides an evidence-based approach to planning council's involvement in social support and change.

It will create a roadmap for planning services and facilities that will be delivered in collaboration with partner organisations.

The MEYP is a product of collaborative community involvement, and its development has already involved families, residents and other service providers who have provided

ideas, opinions, data and feedback on the strategic directions proposed.

As it is implemented, this collaborative approach with community will be maintained through local area partnerships to improve the health and wellbeing outcomes for children.

Measurement of success in relation to plan goals will include a combination of data, feedback and service-level evaluation.

This includes tracking participation rates in programs, improvements in child development and wellbeing, and family satisfaction with services.

Feedback on the draft plan was strongly encouraged by councillors at most recent council meeting.

Cr Allison Winters encouraged members of the community who have an interest in the topic to read the document and provide feedback.

Cr Tania Maxwell noted that "our children are our future".

"To know that we get this municipal plan correct is very important for all children and families within our community," she said.

"I also encourage people to have a look at it to see if there are any gaps they identify or to provide feedback."

If no submissions are received that request changes to the plan, it will be adopted.