In the wake of inflated petrol prices, electric vehicles (EVs) have quickly become the latest subject of debate.

While EVs are nothing new, the current geopolitical climate is getting people wondering if and how much they could be saving with a fossil fuel free vehicle.

Wangaratta Landcare and Sustainability hope to offer locals a snippet of EV ownership when they host an Electric Vehicle Show & Tell on Saturday, 30 May from 10.30am-12pm at the Wangaratta Library.

Motorists are invited to come along for an open discussion about electric vehicles, with opportunities to speak with EV owners about their experience, bring up your concerns and queries with their panel, and get a feel for what the EV lifestyle is all about.

Wangaratta Landcare and Sustainability's Russell Sully said he can't see himself going back to petrol after now having owned his Tesla Model 3 for two years.

“The significant cost savings with zero carbon emissions are rewarding and justify the investment,” Russell said.

“In the last 12 months, we charged with 2988 kWh which cost $1123, a saving of $869 by 78 per cent charging at home off solar and 22 per cent [at] peak.

“In March, we travelled to South Australia, the 2700km travelled using public chargers at a total cost of $238.

“That equates to 8.8 cents per kilometre.”

Given his involvement with Wangaratta Landcare and Sustainability, and in need of a changeover from his Skoda which had just clocked over 240,000km, making the switch felt logical.

“One of my passions for 15 years has been reducing greenhouse gas emissions,” Russell said.

“We’ve been doing a lot to encourage people to take up renewable energy and to improve the thermal efficiency of their housing, design and construction, so they can better cope with the realities of climate change.”

Russell likens it to “driving a computer”.

“It’s a whole different way of thinking,” he said.

“Adjusting your mindset around driving to that different way of thinking is quite important.

“It means you have to plan your trips a bit more rigorously, because you can’t just rely on dropping in and topping up with petrol."

Assisted driving, a low centre of gravity, comfort and safety are just a few features Russell loves.

Still, there is a host of misconceptions about EVs.

“People talk about electric vehicles catching fire,” he said.

“The world statistics says they’re a lot less frequent than petrol vehicles.”

Russell believes the reasons for people not switching to EV are born out of skepticism and anxiety, rather than ill will.

“In a lot of people’s minds, to me, are they looking for reasons why not or why?” he said.

“One of the things that my son says about current vehicles is that these vehicles ‘just drive themselves’, as he just enjoys the art of driving a manual.

“He’s got a mental block about cars with assisted driving.

“Ultimately, it’s a matter of what your philosophical position is.”

Amid an era of conflicting information, demystifying the emergence of electric vehicles is also a key aspect of this upcoming event.

“Every bit of new technology brings with it various challenges as we step into the unknown,” Russell said.

“I’m 77, I wasn’t brought up with technology that we’ve got available today.

“But my philosophical approach is that I need to adjust and adapt with it as best I can.

“It’s [asking] how do I engage with it and make sense of it.”

If you are curious for more, contact 0412 254 778 for more information about the event.