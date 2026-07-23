I wonder how many owners of older homes are aware that not only should they get their gas heaters checked regularly for unhealthy emissions but also that it’s the homeowner’s responsibility to test for gas leaks outside at the meter?

I found out the hard way.

A new heat pump hot water system was being installed, prompting the removal of the old gas unit.

I intended going all electric, but thought I’d allow myself the opportunity to see if a split system air conditioner would keep my living room sufficiently warm to disconnect my gas heating and get off gas altogether.

A test on the underground gas line revealed a gas leak in old galvanised pipe which was high enough to force an immediate decision: replace the gas line at my own expense or get it capped off and end my long relationship with gas.

You would think, with the risks to safety, that the gas companies could be using some of the almost $1 per day ‘service fee’ charge to run periodical checks for leaks at the meter.

At very least could they not put some work into making customers aware of the need to pay a plumber/gasfitter to do this on a regular basis?

Some bold red text on a bill perhaps?

How many others, especially those living in older houses (much of Wangaratta) are unaware of their responsibility, the cost of leaking gas and the not insignificant danger?

Thankyou gas company, you have confirmed that I’m better off without you.

Solar powered, fully electric and very pleased to have made the leap!

If you’d like to find out more about the home electrification journey see: https://wlsi.org.au/electrify-wangaratta/

Jill Lindquist, Wangaratta

Census question is a conspiracy against Christianity

It is quite concerning that the Australian census now asks if you have no religion, to tick that box.

It is rather devious.

I have grown up in a world which used Christianity as a guide.

Australians in the majority have appreciated this, as it's also used in the courts or not to bear witness if needed.

So why, all of a sudden, are we being almost asked to deny Christian ethics by ticking that box?

We need to be very careful if we do tick this box, as it means quite indifferently, that other religious "ethics" and policies which do not suit Australians, as in the past, may be implemented.

Lets not do this.

John Vance, Wangaratta

Editor's Note: At the 2021 Australian census 38.4pc ticked they had no religion (29.6pc in 2016), 20pc identified as Catholic (22.6pc in 2016), 9.8pc Anglican (13.3pc in 2016), 6.9pc not stated (9.1pc in 2016), and 3.2pc Islam (2.6pc in 2016).

Bail of "ISIS bride" matter of law, not "pub test"

Media reports have attributed certain comments to Angus Taylor MP concerning the decision of a Magistrate of the Magistrates’ Court of Victoria on 20 July 2026 to grant bail to Rayann El Houli, who faces charges of travelling to a restricted area and being a member of a terror group.

Mr Taylor is reported as having said that it was “an utter disgrace that an accused ISIS bride has been granted bail” and that “this decision fails the security test, the values test, the fairness test and the pub test”.

The Magistrate was required to apply the law, not any “pub test”, or other test.

The law required that bail not be granted unless the Magistrate was satisfied that exceptional circumstances existed to justify bail.

In making that assessment, the Magistrate was required to presume that the accused person was innocent and to consider the nature of the alleged offending, the strength of the case against the accused, any risk to the community and whether any such risk could be sufficiently reduced by imposing bail conditions.

In this case, the Magistrate, applying the law, decided that there were exceptional circumstances and granted bail.

Stringent bail conditions were imposed.

If the prosecution considers that the Magistrate made a legal error, an appeal can be brought.

In a democratic society, it is essential for Judges and Magistrates to faithfully apply the law regardless of whether their decisions may be politically unpopular or may attract criticism from politicians.

The decisions of judicial officers are not immune from criticism.

However, any criticism must not undermine public confidence in the courts: it should be measured and fair and recognise that it is the duty of judicial officers to impartially apply the law.

The Australian Judicial Officers Association is the professional association of judges and magistrates in Australia.

Justice Steven Moore, Australian Judicial Officers Association president

Nominate top Australians of the Year

It is up the public to submit nominations for their fellow Australians.

We’re counting down the final days to get nominations in by 31 July for the people you find inspiring and you think should be considered as the next Australian of the Year, Senior Australian of the Year, Young Australian of the Year and Australia’s Local Hero.

Now is the time to tell us about the people you see contributing within the community and the people whose achievements you’ve heard about and admire.

Nominating is a quick and simple process - you don’t need to know the person, you don’t need to submit a lot of paperwork, you just need to tell us who they are and why you think they are great Australians.

It could be people who’ve: made a meaningful contribution to Australia or their community; inspire others through their actions; excel in their field; have shown leadership, innovation or creativity, especially in difficult circumstances; overcome challenges, taken risks or made sacrifices to help others; give back, especially through volunteering, mentoring, civic contributions or community involvement; are creating positive change; or are forging new futures for all of us.

One nomination is all it takes for someone to be in consideration for the awards.

Go to australianoftheyear.org.au and hit the NOMINATE button to submit your nomination by 31 July.

Todd Ashurt, National Australia Day Council interim CEO