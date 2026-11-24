The Whitfield Cemetery Trust have been successful in gaining a grant to establish a memorial wall and it is appealing for community help with the project. Trust secretary Leanne Jenvey said the funding from the Victoria Remembers Grant Program 2026-27 through the Department of Families, Fairness and Housing, will establish a lasting acknowledgement of the contribution made by Australian Defence Force veterans and service personnel interred in the cemetery. "The wall will be divided into WW1 and WW2 serving personnel, Vietnam, regular and any other conflicts that we are made aware of," she said. "The Trust has a listing of 44 personnel from both Australia and overseas that served and are interred here, but not all have any reference to their service, and we have unmarked graves as well. "This is where we need the help of the community...if you know of a family member or someone in the community that may have served and is interred at Whitfield please contact the Trust. "We will research further and add people to our listings for the memorial wall if we find we have missed someone." Ms Jenvey said the location of the wall will depend on the findings of the ground disturbance survey currently being undertaken and helping located unmarked graves. "We are hoping to have it near the Lone Pine at the cemetery," she said "It will be double sided with seating in the area to allow families the comfort to sit and reflect." Anyone who can assist with information, or wishes to discuss the project can contact Ms Jenvey at email: whitfieldcemeteryhyem@gmail.com or call 0488 598324.