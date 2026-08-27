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Great cross country results from WDSS students

<p>GO TEAM: Will Leahy, Harry White, Mia Godwin, Rylee Train, PE teacher Jordan Lovett, Matt Watson, Milly Wilson, Aiden Carmen, Jack King. PHOTO: Rowan Barrow</p>\\n
<p>GO TEAM: Will Leahy, Harry White, Mia Godwin, Rylee Train, PE teacher Jordan Lovett, Matt Watson, Milly Wilson, Aiden Carmen, Jack King. PHOTO: Rowan Barrow</p>\\n

GO TEAM: Will Leahy, Harry White, Mia Godwin, Rylee Train, PE teacher Jordan Lovett, Matt Watson, Milly Wilson, Aiden Carmen, Jack King. PHOTO: Rowan Barrow

State Cross Country Championships a chance for WDSS students to show their talent.
Wangaratta Chronicle
August 27, 2026 • 02:00

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