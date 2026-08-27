Great cross country results from WDSS students

Wangaratta District Specialist School students returned from the recent School Sport Victoria State Cross Country Championships with some great results. Students travelled to Yarra Glen to compete in the event. In the 9-10 years multi-class, Jack King placed sixth, and in the 11 years MC boys Rylee Train finished fourth and Matt Watson seventh. The 12-13 years MC girls saw Scarlett Kaine take second place, while Milly Wilson was fourth, and in the 12-13 years MC boys Aiden Carmen was 11th. In the 12-14 years MC boys, Zac Norman finished sixth, while in the 17-20 years MC girls Mia Godwin was first, and in the 17-20 years MC boys Will Leahy was 12th and Harry White took 16th place.