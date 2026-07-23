Greta Football Netball Club has donated $3500 to the Northeast Health Wangaratta oncology unit through its annual fundraising dinner.

The much-loved event, which was held for the 13th time on 25 June, again brought the community together in support of an important cause.

Thanks to the generosity of sponsors, attendees, volunteers and supporters, the event raised vital funds which will directly benefit local cancer patients and their families.

This contribution will help the oncology unit continue to provide exceptional care, support and resources to those undergoing treatment close to home.

Knowing that the money raised stay within the local community made the fundraiser even more meaningful for those involved.