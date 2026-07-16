Equipment including 3D printers and scanners, laser cutters, robotics and drones will be accessed by secondary students from across the region when they utilise the new Wangaratta Tech School from this term.

The state government-funded $9.9 million school, located in Cusack Street at the Northern Victoria Institute of TAFE Wangaratta campus, is an educational resource now available to 9000 students from 23 partner secondary schools, including five schools from the rural city.

Programs offered through the new resource will enable students to apply what they have learnt in their own school classrooms, and extend their learning to solve real-world problems using new technologies and STEM skills.

Through the free, hands-on programs, students will explore renewable energy systems and storage; use AI to solve local problems; investigate innovations in healthcare and accessibility; and find how new technologies can be used to support sustainable farming and food production.

The immersive day-visit STEM programs will be open to local students from Wangaratta High School, Galen Catholic College, Cathedral College, Wangaratta District Specialist School and Borinya Wangaratta Community Partnership.

Students will also be drawn from Bright, Mount Beauty, Myrtleford, Benalla, Rutherglen, Beechworth and Wodonga to take part, with free transport provided to and from the school for all those attending.

The school aims to inspire young people to pursue STEM study and career pathways, including those that align with local businesses and industry, such as health, agriculture, clean energy, sustainability and artificial intelligence.

While a formal opening for the tech school is expected to be held in September, the first student programs are booked in for August, with others to follow in terms three and four.

Member for Northern Victoria Jaclyn Symes said the tech school would help students build skills for the jobs of tomorrow.

"We're giving local students the tools, technology and confidence to turn their ambitions into rewarding careers right here in North East Victoria," she said.

The Wangaratta campus is one of six tech schools being rolled out across Victoria, through a $116 million state government investment.