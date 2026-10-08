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Hands-on training for aviation students

<p>FUTURE FLYERS: Students from Beechworth Secondary College, Wodonga Senior Secondary College, Mount Beauty Secondary College and Myrtleford P-12 College got some hands-on practice operating drones as part of their practical training for a Certificate III in Aviation (Remote Pilot). </p>\\n
<p>FUTURE FLYERS: Students from Beechworth Secondary College, Wodonga Senior Secondary College, Mount Beauty Secondary College and Myrtleford P-12 College got some hands-on practice operating drones as part of their practical training for a Certificate III in Aviation (Remote Pilot). </p>\\n

FUTURE FLYERS: Students from Beechworth Secondary College, Wodonga Senior Secondary College, Mount Beauty Secondary College and Myrtleford P-12 College got some hands-on practice operating drones as part of their practical training for a Certificate III in Aviation (Remote Pilot).

Students from across the region gathered at Beechworth Secondary College for practical training
October 8, 2026 • 01:00

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