Hands-on training for aviation students

Students from across the region have begun practical training for a Certificate III in Aviation (Remote Pilot) as demand grows for skilled drone operators. The Ovens Murray VET Cluster has partnered with registered training organisation Suasrov to deliver the course, with 19 students completing the qualification through Vocational Education and Training Delivered to Secondary Students (VDSS), combining online theory with hands-on training and gaining nationally recognised skills to fly drones commercially. Students from Beechworth Secondary College, Wodonga Senior Secondary College, Mount Beauty Secondary College and Myrtleford P-12 College completed theory units online before gathering at Beechworth Secondary College last term for a practical session. Principals of Beechworth Secondary College, Patricia Broom, and Wodonga Senior Secondary College, David Whitehead, came together to witness their students engaging in a VDSS program together. The collaborative model allows regional schools to offer innovative training that would be difficult for an individual school to provide on its own. It also supports the cluster’s goal of expanding access to VDSS programs and strengthening connections between schools across the region. The program aims to prepare students for emerging industries by introducing new career pathways and giving them opportunities to build skills in fields they may not otherwise have considered. NE Tracks LLEN said strong interest from students across the region meant the Certificate III in Aviation (Remote Pilot) would be offered at more schools in 2027.