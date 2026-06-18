A guide drawing on the recent success of Old School Night Out events staged by the Rural City of Wangaratta's Grit and Resilience team has been released to help locals plan their own future events.

'Making It Happen: A Community Guide for Halls and Volunteers' is based on learnings from the successful Old School Night Out program, which was delivered between July 2023 and March this year in partnership with local hall committees and community groups.

The guide has been shaped through direct community consultation, with volunteers, organisers and hall committees sharing practical advice, challenges and lessons after running events in their towns.

Grit and Resilience Program coordinator Bek Nash-Webster said the guide reflected the knowledge and experience of local communities.

"This guide has been developed with people who are actively running events in our small towns," she said.

"They shared what works in their halls, what they've learned over time, and what support would make a difference. That input is central to the guide."

Old School Night Out events brought people together for evenings of music, dancing and social connection, demonstrating the role community halls could play in strengthening local networks.

"The program showed that well-planned local events can bring people together and support community connection," Ms Nash-Webster said.

"This guide brings those practical insights together in one place to support other groups to do the same."

The guide provides clear, step-by-step information to support a wide range of events, from small gatherings to larger community activities.

It is designed to be accessible and relevant for volunteer committees with varying levels of experience, and includes tips around promotion, ticketing, catering, fundraising, working with the band, and hall preparation.

The guide is available as a free download at https://www.wangaratta.vic.gov.au/Community/Grit-Resilience/Resources

Community groups interested in running events can also contact council's Grit and Resilience Program for support, including letters to assist with grant applications, by emailing gritandresilience@wangaratta.vic.gov.au