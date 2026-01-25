This year, Murray PHN is providing $1 million in funding through its General Practice Investment Strategy, to support primary care to deliver services to their communities.

Local general practices, including medical services in Aboriginal Community Controlled Health Organisations, will be able to apply for up to $100,000 to adopt enhanced models of care that also strengthen the health system in supporting a multidisciplinary team.

The funding will be awarded to up to 20 general practices to implement or embed models of care focusing on cardiovascular disease, respiratory disease and/or diabetes complex care coordination, including early intervention.

The tender opens on Friday, 30 January and closes Friday, 20 February.

Tender documentation and applications via eProcure, go to https://app.eprocure.com.au/murrayphn/home/public.

Those practices adversely affected by the recent bushfires are asked to email tenders@murrayphn.org.au as early as possible, outlining how the emergency has affected operations or ability to prepare or submit a tender.