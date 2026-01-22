Victorians visiting holiday hotspots are being urged to protect themselves from mosquito bites and stay safe in the heat to keep themselves and their families well while enjoying the long weekend.

Ross River virus has been detected in mosquitoes in traps around Geelong and Gippsland in recent weeks, while Japanese encephalitis was detected in a mosquito trap in the Horsham area in early December.

It was also detected in the Wangaratta and Alpine shires last year.

The Victorian Arbovirus Disease Control Program found these results through routine monitoring that helps inform the risk of mosquito-borne diseases and helps to keep the public safe.

Based on recent results, it’s likely mosquitoes in other areas of coastal Victoria are also carrying Ross River virus.

With an increase in travel expected over the Australia Day period, chief health officer Dr Caroline McElnay has outlined measures to avoid mosquito bites.

“Wearing long loose-fitting clothes, using repellent and avoiding the outdoors at dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active can greatly reduce the risk of mosquito-borne disease,” Dr McElnay said.

Travellers are advised to pack repellent containing picaridin or DEET before leaving home, ensure accommodation, caravans and tents have intact mosquito screens, use mosquito coils, and camp away from rivers and lakes, where mosquitoes breed.

Symptoms of Ross River virus may include fever, joint pain and swelling, muscle aches, fatigue or rash.

Symptoms may not be present in all cases but can last for weeks or months and anyone who develops symptoms consistent with Ross River virus infection should seek advice from their GP.

With extreme heat forecast for many parts of the state over the coming days, Dr McElnay also advised Victorians to take steps to protect themselves and their loved ones from the heat.

“Extreme heat can affect anyone but people aged 65 or older, young children, people with acute or chronic medical conditions, and those with limited ways to keep cool are more at risk," Dr McElnay said.

“Stay cool and hydrated, schedule activities during cooler times, check in with family, friends and neighbours, and monitor your local weather conditions, and never leave a child unattended in a vehicle, not even for a minute.”

More information about Ross River virus and how to protect yourself from mosquito-borne disease is available on the Better Health Channel.