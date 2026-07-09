Northeast Health Wangaratta (NHW) is celebrating the success of its recent fundraising appeal, with the community helping raise an incredible $39,650 to fund the purchase of new patient beds.

NHW chief executive officer Libby Fifis said the appeal exceeded its fundraising target of $35,000 for 10 new beds thanks to the generosity of local individuals, community groups and businesses who rallied behind the campaign to improve comfort, safety and care for patients.

"We are incredibly grateful to everyone who supported our appeal," she said.

"Every donation, no matter the size, has made a real difference and will directly improve the experience of patients receiving care at Northeast Health Wangaratta."

Ms Fifis said a special thank you goes to the Bright Hospital Op Shop Inc., whose remarkable donation of $13,500 played a pivotal role in helping the appeal reach its goal.

"Their donation gave the appeal significant momentum and helped us exceed our fundraising target," she said.

"We simply could not have achieved this without their support.

"The kindness shown by our community is something we never take for granted.

"It reflects the strong connection people have with their local health service and their commitment to ensuring our patients receive the very best care."

Ms Fifis said the new beds will provide greater comfort for patients while also supporting staff with modern features that improve safety, mobility and clinical care.

"These beds will benefit thousands of patients for many years to come," she said.

"NHW would also like to acknowledge every individual, family, community organisation and business that contributed to the appeal.

"On behalf of everyone at NHW, thank you for believing in this project and helping us make it a reality."