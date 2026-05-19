Northeast Health Wangaratta (NHW) is recognising the valuable contribution of its volunteers as part of National Volunteer Week 2026, celebrating the more than 150

volunteers who generously give their time to support patients, visitors and the broader community across the health service.

Held from 18–24 May, National Volunteer Week is Australia’s largest annual celebration of volunteering and recognises the important role volunteers play in strengthening communities and supporting organisations across the country.

From welcoming visitors and supporting patients through appointments, to assisting with community activities and helping patients prepare for discharge home, NHW volunteers play an important role in helping create a positive experience for patients and families.

NHW chief executive officer Libby Fifis said volunteers are an invaluable part of the health service and local community.

“We are incredibly fortunate to have more than 150 volunteers supporting Northeast Health Wangaratta in so many different ways,” Ms Fifis said.

“Our volunteers bring compassion, kindness and a sense of community to our health service every day, helping support patients, families, visitors and staff.

“Whether it’s greeting people at our entrances, assisting in our services or knitting trauma teddies to comfort children during difficult moments, every volunteer makes a meaningful difference.

“National Volunteer Week is an important opportunity for us to recognise and thank all of our volunteers for the care, time and generosity they give to our community.”

Among NHW’s volunteer groups are dedicated community members who knit trauma teddies, which are provided to children and families during stressful or emotional hospital experiences.

NHW has also recently collaborated with volunteers from the Australian Red Cross Beechworth branch, who assist with quality checking the handmade teddies before they are distributed throughout the hospital.

The partnership highlights the strong community spirit across the region and the important role volunteers and local organisations continue to play in supporting healthcare services.

NHW thanked all volunteers for their ongoing dedication and contribution to the wellbeing of local families and communities.