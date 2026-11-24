An exceptional growing season has delivered significantly heavier cattle and strong prices at Wangaratta's November Store Sale, with agents tipping an outstanding start to the region's annual January weaner sales. Some 4212 cattle were yarded at the Wangaratta Livestock Exchange last Thursday, making a total of $8,328,345. Many of the cattle experienced the immediate benefits of a new $200,000 upgrade to better shelter livestock in the outdoor pens on a steamy morning. Nutrien Ag Solutions cattle agent Daniel Fischer said it was a tremendous yarding, with cattle as a whole presenting up to 40kg heavier than average for a November store sale. “That just shows you how good the season’s been,” he said. “The November sale has been a sale now that a lot of these guys aim to sell their calves. “We've got buyers that come back year in and year out to buy them because they can come to this sale in November and secure them early.” After picking up dramatically in July, the local cattle market experienced a slight dip in October, but according to the Meat Livestock Australia Eastern Young Cattle indicator, has picked up again beyond July’s peak at $1052c/kg cwt. Mr Fischer said the first run of autumn calves at the Wangaratta sale saw some of the lighter steers reach $7/kg and beyond. “The heavy feeders and the heavy grown heifers were probably slightly cheaper than last month, but your lightweight weaners and your genuine autumn drop calves sold to expectation and above,” he said. “I think buyers would have walked away happy to have the stock because there’s plenty of people with feed in the paddock, but certainly I think the sellers would have been quite happy with their returns.” Mr Fischer said due to the exceptional season experienced locally, much of the cattle went to buyers within the area who are eager to cash in on the abundance of feed available to them. “We had very, very strong local demand, and there was solid demand out of Gippsland, southern Queensland and parts of New South Wales,” he said. “But a majority of the calves would have stayed within 150km of Wangaratta.” The sale served as a strong indicator for Wangaratta’s annual January weaner sales which are a feature in the regional sale calendar and beyond. Mr Fischer said it was expected the weight of the calves to be sold at the January sales would be “something we’ll probably not see again”. “I think expectations are high for the January sales,” he said. “Early indications across guys that are weaning calves at the moment are indicating that the calves are going to be 40 to 50 kilos heavier come January. “We are expecting a strong inquiry from northern New South Wales and southern Queensland.” While the money will obviously be in the heavier cattle per head, Mr Fischer said there could be strong value found in lighter cattle which will be much harder to find, as interstate buyers look to save on freight costs. “Their aim generally is to buy the 230 to 320 kilo calves, that’s their bread and butter,” he said. “I think what you’re going to find is traditionally we’d have a lot of those cattle in that weight range, but this year with the season we’re going to have a very small proportion of our calves going to suit that order. “You’re going to probably find it similar to what happened on Thursday where light calves were making only just a little bit behind what the big calves were making on a dollar per head basis. “They're going to be a very hot ticket to try and source.” While it had been a relatively dry spring overall, Mr Fischer said local farmers were still flourishing off the back of one of the better winters the region has seen for vendors, although the best of the season may have passed. “Heavy rain now is probably going to do more damage than good for a lot of our northern Wangaratta country, but once you go into your valleys and your summer active grass places, you’re a lot better off,” he said. “Big rain through anywhere from Dubbo upwards is just going to add dollars into the pockets of our weaner producers.”