Submissions close on Monday for the Wangaratta Grit and Resilience Program's Merriwa Park Story Space, which is calling for memories of the iconic park that will be preserved via a series of story boards.

Originally due by 13 April, submissions have been extended by a week, and will now close on 20 April.

The story boards, and accompanying seating, will be constructed from timber salvaged from red gums removed from the park in 2024 for safety reasons.

Upon the removal of the trees, the message was clear from the community that it wanted the timber reused in a way that honoured the park, its history and the people connected to it.

The Story Space is the concept which evolved from those discussions, and will be a quiet place where people can pause, reflect and see themselves in the stories of Merriwa Park.

The community has been invited to share stories, memories and experiences of Merriwa Park.

While not every story can be included in the final installation, all contributions will be handled with care and respect.

The project is guided by the Grit and Resilience consortium, funded by the state government through the Wangaratta Social Inclusion Action Group, and managed by the Rural City of Wangaratta.

Stories can be submitted online via Connect Wangaratta, https://connect.wangaratta.vic.gov.au/merriwa-park-project or by completing a paper form (available online, at council or at the Wangaratta Library), and returning it by email, post or in person to council.