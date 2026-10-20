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High praise for new-look school facilities

Students and staff at Wangaratta High School welcome new-look learning space.
Simone Kerwin
October 20, 2026 • 05:00

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Digital Editions

Wangaratta Chronicle, Friday, 16 October, 2026

Wangaratta Chronicle, Friday, 16 October, 2026
Wangaratta Chronicle, Friday, 16 October, 2026