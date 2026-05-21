Wangaratta High School saxophone quartet CHEX further developed its performance skills last week during a sold-out event at Melbourne's Hamer Hall.

Performing to more than 2000 people, the quartet displayed skill and composure while representing the school as part of the annual NEVR Youth Music Concert.

The evening concert was a showcase of the top musical talent from government schools across the North East and metropolitan Melbourne, with performers playing to the theme 'Legends and Lore'.

Inspired by mythology, folklore, heroic tales and musical legends, the program was designed to transport audiences through epic soundscapes and timeless stories brought to life through music.

Featuring a symphony orchestra, string orchestra, symphonic band, concert band, secondary choir, primary choir and featured soloists and small groups, the concert celebrated the dedication, creativity and passion of the next generation of musicians.

Wangaratta High School year 12 students Harry Hyland, Elliott Rowles and Xavier Bennett performed with their teacher Carlia Van Hoorn as part of CHEX, and all appeared remarkably poised under the spotlight.

However, the students admitted that nerves did play a part.

"I wasn't expecting it to be quite so big," Harry said.

"I was actually really glad the stage lights were so bright; it helped hide the size of the audience as we walked out."

Principal Dave Armstrong made the trip to Melbourne to support the group, witnessing firsthand the culmination of years of learning and practice.

While the students were relatively quiet after their performance, their smiles spoke volumes.