Two weeks ago, four local students returned from a grueling yet transformative 96km trek nestled deep in the humid jungle of the Owen Stanley Range in Papua New Guinea, walking the footsteps etched in by a courageous band of Australian soldiers 84 years ago in the Battle of Kokoda.

Now, they’re beginning to unfold the unforgettable tales chronicled over their nine-day adventure trekking the wartime trail Kokoda Track, accounts rich in Australia’s tragic World War II history, immersing into a different way of life, and undergoing self-growth.

Earlier this year, Cooper Clark, Angela Keenan, Fern Tucker and Beth Meisinger were announced as the 2026 Bob Iskov Kokoda Scholarship recipients, securing them a place in an unforgettable experience.

Year 10 Cathedral College student Beth Meisinger said it’s a huge achievement for everyone involved.

“It honestly feels surreal,” she said.

“We spent so much time working up to this amazing opportunity and experience.

“Now we’ve done it, it’s just this overwhelming sense of achievement and pride in everybody who’s taken part."

Beth said immersing herself into such deep historical significance was "truly incredible".

"I think I underestimated how much was over there, that is so unbeknown by many Australians, that I think needs to be brought to light," she said.

"But also... the comfort of knowing that I was safe in the situation that I was in, and thinking about those soldiers who have given up their lives walking the track under a lot more pressure with so much less.

"It really helps to gain perspective on things."

Angela Keenan, year 11 student at Wangaratta High School said, like Beth, completing the trek has been "sobering" and completely transforms your perspective.

“I think perspective-wise, your overall outlook on life changes a lot,” she said.

“You understand that sacrifice that soldiers made so we can live opportunity-driven lives."

For year 11 Galen Catholic College student Fern Tucker, it was an experience like no other.

“I feel like [I was] walking the steps of the soldiers, learning all the history,” she said.

“Like my track leaders taught me, that’s something you can’t just get out of textbooks.”

Angela said while the physical toll of the trek wasn’t intolerable thanks to the training they undertook beforehand, the mental hurdles she had to overcome could feel overwhelming.

“But I feel like I would have some hard hours… if you weren’t keen to do it, your body didn’t want to do it either,” she said.

“To overcome that, I feel like you have to set yourself up.

“You hang out with the right people, talk about things, take your mind off the pain.

“I always tried to make sure I was engaged in a conversation.”

Similar sentiments were echoed by Fern.

“[With] the track, a lot of people talk about the physical aspects but not so much the mental aspects," she said.

“[You’re] learning some pretty heavy stuff...it makes you really appreciate living in Australia free from war and having the basic amenities."

Angela said this shared emotional and physical toil became the anchor for a unique bond.

The friendships formed were a common thread shared by the four.

“We’re kind of connected for life now… you really don’t share that experience with many people," she said.

“You become a lot closer and learn a lot about each other, but you also get to watch them grow."

Cooper Clark, year 11 student at Cathedral College, was equally as riveted by the journey.

“It’s hard to explain… it’s such a big journey we’ve been on that it feels like it was yesterday,” he said.

“But it also feels like it was ages ago."

Getting to interact with the village children seemed to be a memorable highlight across the four students.

“There was one village [with] tons of kids there, and they all sang to us and we went up to them and taught them some new games," Fern recounted.

Cooper added: "We got our skipping ropes, soccer balls rugby balls and we just had a ball all night."

Angela noted how even though they had access to little, their lives were rich.

“They’re really resourceful,” Angela said.

“They had little toys that they made out of bananas.

“They don’t need things to have fun.”

Fern strongly encouraged anyone interested to get involved.

“Don’t think about it… it’s something you won’t regret applying for,” she said.

“It will be the highlight of your life – I know it’s the highlight of my year and my life to date right now.”

Craig Iskov, RSL volunteer coordinator, said the efforts of these four young people should be commended by the whole local community.

"They not only represent their families, their schools, Wangaratta RSL and our community, but they represent the best of a generation," he said.

"Just as young men did in 1942 when the war came to Australia, and they fought for their mates, their families and their country."