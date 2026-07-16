After hitting the ground running for its eighth winter at the start of June, Wang Night Shelter is now halfway through the season and seeing a growing need across the community as floodwaters rise, temperatures drop and the housing crisis continues to place pressure on vulnerable residents.

Director of Zac’s Place and Wang Night Shelter project manager Di Duursma said the shelter had opened to immediate demand this year, with people waiting for the doors to open when the season began.

"The shelter had been able to continue operating seven nights a week thanks to about 80 volunteers, including those who have helped cover shifts when others were unwell or dealing with changing circumstances," she said.

Di said that consistency was vital for guests, who could rely on familiar faces, a shared meal, a warm place to stay and people awake through the night to keep the shelter safe and welcoming.

“That continuity of relationship is really important for our guests,” she said.

“At 6pm every night the doors are going to open, and in every venue they are going to receive welcome, a meal, warmth and community.”

Di said the need this winter was greater than in previous years, with people seeking help for a range of reasons including job losses linked to poor alpine snow conditions, evictions, weather conditions, family violence and unsuccessful rental applications.

She said some people were reaching the point where they had handed back keys and faced sleeping in their car the next morning unless they could access the shelter.

“The things people are experiencing are accumulating with the housing crisis in Australia, and that is definitely affecting Wangaratta," Di said.

Di said numbers alone did not tell the full story, with homelessness often compounding existing mental health concerns, substance use issues, loneliness and isolation.

She said providing community during the coldest months of the year was an important part of responding to those broader issues.

“We believe the shelter, and offering community at the worst time of year, is part of a systemic solution,” she said.

The shelter is also seeking support to grow the Zac’s Place community worker role, which was established in July 2022 and currently operates at least one day a week when donations allow.

Di said the organisation hoped to increase the role to two or three days a week to better respond to the rising need in Wangaratta.

People wanting to support that work can donate using Zac’s Place bank details and include “ZP community worker” as the reference.

Di thanked the Wangaratta community for its ongoing support.

"The shelter is only possible because of the generosity of local volunteers and donors," she said.

Zac’s Place, which supports the shelter, has recently been granted tax-deductible status, and donors are encouraged to request a receipt if required.

For those wishing to help, donations of in-date food and toiletries are gratefully accepted, while financial contributions remain local.

Donations can be made at Bendigo Bank to Zac’s Place Inc (reference: Wang, BSB 633000, Acc. no. 155600257), or directly via accounts at Everyday Gourmet and La Bella Rocca.

To get involved or learn more, contact Wang Night Shelter via email at wangnightshelter@gmail.com or follow the organisation on Facebook.