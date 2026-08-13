It was fitting that, as members of Wangaratta's Cancer Council Victoria volunteer group gathered this week to promote the annual Daffodil Day fundraiser, sunshine peeked through the clouds of the mostly grey August sky.

The sudden burst of brightness was in keeping with the message around the annual event, which showcases the daffodil as the international symbol of hope for those impacted by cancer.

For 40 years, Daffodil Day has given people across Australia the chance to show their support for people affected by cancer, and for the work of the cancer council.

In Wangaratta, the volunteer group will again be selling bunches of the golden blooms at the Reid Street Kiosk and in the Post Office Arcade on Friday 21 August.

The daffodils will be available for $10 per bunch, and will be on sale from 8.30am until sold out.

All proceeds will go to Cancer Council Victoria, funding lifesaving research aimed at saving lives and drawing closer to a cancer-free future.

Don't miss the chance to support this vital work, and to brighten your home, workplace or a friend's day with a bunch of beautiful homegrown daffodils.