Ian Moss and Troy Cassar-Daley, whose individual and collective footprints in Australian music are deeply respected and have contributed richly to the nation’s musical landscape, will venture out on the road once again.

The duo will bring their songs and stories to fans across Australia on the Together Alone Tour 2026, playing across 16 dates including at the Wangaratta Performing Arts and Convention Centre on Saturday 12 December at 7:30pm.

On paper, a rock musician and a country singer might not seem like a natural fit, but their chemistry makes it work effortlessly.

Their styles blend seamlessly, creating spontaneous moments that are one-of-a-kind and never repeated.

Mossy said touring Australia with Troy in 2022 was one of the most memorable experiences of his career, with amazing audiences everywhere they went.

"So when we started talking about doing it again, I didn’t hesitate to say yes," he said.

"I can’t wait."

Troy said getting back on the road with his good mate Ian Moss, armed with their acoustic guitars, was going to be a whole lot of fun.

"The last tour flew by, and the shows were some of the most enjoyable I’ve played in years," he said.

"Ian brings a lifetime of guitar playing and musical experience with him, and our stories really come to life on stage when we perform together."

Joining Ian and Troy on the tour are special guests are Dingo (Brandon Dodd) and Ally Row.

Dingo is an Australian singer, songwriter, and record producer, known for his unique guitar work in Kasey Chambers’ band.

From Dirty Blues and story-driven country to alternative rock and folky fingerpicking, his style spans genres and for over a decade, he’s shared his songs and guitar mastery on stages worldwide.

Gippsland-based folk-rock/alt-country duo Ally Row have come a long way since their 2021 beginnings, touring the East Coast, playing “play-to-stay” gigs, and winning The Tablelands Folk Festival Songwriting Contest with Bare Feet.

Inspired by Mumford & Sons, they blend toe-tapping energy with raw emotion with velvety harmonies, guitar, piano, modernized banjo, harmonica, and stomp box.

For more information or to secure your tickets, visit www.wpacc.com.au/.