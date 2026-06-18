Wangaratta Sports and Aquatic Centre (WSAC) management is working to assist Lifeball Wangaratta, after the group revealed that insurance issues had forced it to call time on its weekly non-contact game of netball.

Players gathered as usual at WSAC on Tuesday, only to be informed by committee members that onerous insurance requirements would halt the group's 21st season.

Lifeball Wangaratta members play the modified game of indoor netball invented in the early 2000s by health and fitness educator Colleen Wilson-Lord and her husband, Dr Brian Lord, who both visited in October for the group's 20th anniversary celebrations and were delighted to witness the strength of the local club.

Lifeball is designed to provide older adults and people at varying mobility levels with a safe, non-contact, walking-pace sport, and has regularly attracted 15 to 20 players for low-cost games played at WSAC.

Player ages begin in the 60s, and the oldest participant is 92-year-old Rupert Cheetham, who travels weekly from Benalla.

"It's been a life to me; I've played Lifeball in 40 different places, and have been playing in Wangaratta for eight years," Rupert said.

"It's about being active, and being active safely - that's the key, and it's ideal for all ages."

Disappointed members spoke on Tuesday about the positive effect the weekly game had had on their lives - particularly in maintaining active lifestyles, recovering from illness and injury, and connecting with others amid grief and loss.

"It's been so important - people really look forward to Tuesdays, and we always encourage people if they can't play to come along and time-keep," Lifeball Wangaratta president Brenda Anderson said.

"It's a real team, with everybody helping each other out, and it's made real connections."

Long-time member Elaine Broadway said she knew a fellow member had even been advised by a doctor to try Lifeball to stay active.

However, it became apparent to the committee after reviewing the new user agreement from WSAC that the club could not continue playing without meeting criteria around public liability insurance, property insurance, risk management practices, child protection requirements, and indemnity to protect WSAC, the Rural City of Wangaratta, as well as the club, from any legal action.

Brenda said investigations had made it clear that these requirements were in accordance with state and federal legislation, and that council was obliged to make them a condition for users of their facilities.

She said signing such an agreement without those elements in place would hold any signatory of the document personally and legally liable, and the current committee was not prepared to do so.

"We don't have an overarching body like basketball or netball, after Lifeball Australia closed down last year, so the insurance requirements are on us," she said.

"Everyone is devastated, but the committee can't take the risk of being liable."

Brenda said advice had indicated that obtaining insurance would be difficult due to the group's size and its members' age, as would developing the required risk management and child protection requirements - the latter needed for when grandchildren occasionally play with their grandparents.

Club secretary Rosemary McGuigan said the situation highlighted the plight of many small groups in the community, which were struggling with the weight of insurance requirements while trying to maintain vital community connections.

However, there may be some light on the horizon for the group, with Rural City of Wangaratta sports, aquatic and events precinct manager Leon Newton saying he had been in discussion with Lifeball Wangaratta to help find a resolution to the issue.

"We've already been in discussions and plan to meet again on Monday, and I am optimistic about finding an outcome that meets the group's needs," he said.

Rosemary said the club would explore the options presented in the hope of finding a way forward.

In the meantime, while members are facing the prospect of not being able to play the game they love, they have elected to continue meeting at their regular post-game catch-up venue at Aroma Deli on Tuesday afternoons, to maintain the bonds established through Lifeball.

And there was a bright moment for the group at the start of Tuesday's gathering, as members formed a guard of honour for one of Lifeball Wangaratta's foundation members, Fran Doig, in recognition of her being bestowed a Medal of the Order of Australia in last week's King's Birthday Honours.