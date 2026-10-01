It’s time to take care of the carers

The image of junior doctors standing outside Northeast Health Wangaratta this week should concern every member of our community. These are not workers demanding luxury conditions or unreasonable benefits, they are young medical professionals asking for safe working hours, proper rest and the ability to provide the best possible care to patients. According to the doctors involved in Thursday's strike, some are being rostered for extraordinarily long weeks while also carrying the pressures of training, study and the immense responsibility that comes with caring for people's lives. When a doctor is exhausted, it is not just the doctor who suffers. Fatigue can affect concentration, decision-making and wellbeing. The reality is that a tired healthcare workforce creates risks throughout the system. The doctors themselves say their working conditions are directly linked to patient care, and that is a message governments and health leaders should take seriously. This issue is perhaps even more important in regional communities such as Wangaratta. Regional Victoria already faces challenges attracting and retaining medical professionals and if young doctors feel overworked, undervalued and unsupported during their training years, it becomes harder to convince them to build long-term careers in regional centres. No one wants to see industrial action in hospitals and doctors certainly do not take that step lightly. But when those on the frontline feel they have no other option, it is worth listening carefully to what they are saying. Our community relies on these doctors every day, they deserve conditions that allow them to care for others without sacrificing their own health in the process.