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Wangaratta crowns Battle of the Bands winners

<p>BEST BAND: Members of The B500s, Amelie Kerr, Hamish Lloyd, Lizzy Bonica and Eva Siperki, enjoyed success in the bands category in the Wangaratta battle of the bands heat.</p>\\n
<p>BEST BAND: Members of The B500s, Amelie Kerr, Hamish Lloyd, Lizzy Bonica and Eva Siperki, enjoyed success in the bands category in the Wangaratta battle of the bands heat.</p>\\n

BEST BAND: Members of The B500s, Amelie Kerr, Hamish Lloyd, Lizzy Bonica and Eva Siperki, enjoyed success in the bands category in the Wangaratta battle of the bands heat.

Battle of the Bands winners through to 14 November grand final.
Simone Kerwin
October 6, 2026 • 01:01

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