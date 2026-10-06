Wangaratta crowns Battle of the Bands winners

Two young acts have booked their places in the North East Battle of the Bands series grand final, after winning their categories of the Wangaratta heat on Sunday. Former Wangaratta High School student Anthony Chisholm, now based in Melbourne, was the winner of the solo performance section. Wangaratta-based rock band The B500s, comprising Lizzy Bonica, Amelie Kerr, Hamish Lloyd and Eva Siperki, took out the band category at the all-ages event, which was funded by Amplify (formerly FReeZA). About 90 people attended Sunday's battle at The Vine Hotel, which also featured Lily Alice, Fair Warning, Charley Miller, and Stage Fright. The two winners from the Wangaratta heat now go through to the grand final, which will be held in Benalla on 14 November. There is still time to sign up for other North East Battle of the Bands heats by visiting https://forms.cloud.microsoft/r/nWcABC5PSz The remaining rounds will be staged in Mansfield on 10 October (event has reached capacity), Avenel on 17 October, Albury on 23 October, and Corryong on 31 October. Winning acts must also be available to play at the All-Ages Gig at the Spring Ditch Festival in Stanley in 2027.