Wangaratta's 5.6 per cent unemployment rate has dropped from a nine year high recorded in the December 2025 when it was 6.5pc.

The Small Area Labour Market (SALM) statistical area level 2 (SA2) data shows it hadn't been as high since the rate of 6.7pc unemployment was recorded in December 2016.

According to the latest data (March 2026), Wodonga at 8.4pc had the highest SA2 unemployment rate, followed by Benalla at 6.4pc.

This is while smaller towns were below state unemployment rate of 4.9pc, including Myrtleford 3.6pc, Beechworth 2.6pc, Mansfield 2.4pc, and Bright/Mt Beauty 2pc.

Wangaratta's labour force is 15,515 with 14,716 people employed and 799 unemployed but there are opportunities in the training and job markets with guidance on offer.

Wangaratta has 300-400 jobs currently advertised, fewer than most other regional cities including Shepparton 450-500 and Albury-Wodonga 430-450, Mildura 400-600, but more than Warrnambool 250-350, and Horsham 200-300.

Most of Wangaratta's available jobs are in healthcare and social assistance, making up 28-32pc or 100-120 positions.

For example Northeast Health Wangaratta employs about 1300 staff and typically has about 20-35 active job vacancies.

Next highest industry is trades and manufacturing 20-25pc or 70-95 jobs; retail and customer service 12-15pc or 45-60; and education and training, along with transport and logistics, both 8-10pc or 25-35 jobs.

Agriculture and environment, and admin, finance and professional services both have 6-8pc or 20-30 jobs available; and hospitality and tourism has 4-6pc of the share or 15-25 current positions on offer.

To assist in the qualification of people to fill roles in these high vacancy industries there are numerous courses on offer for people to upskill to gain or transition employment.

For example the Diploma of Nursing delivered by GOTAFE Wangaratta is part of Victoria's Free TAFE program.

A Certificate III in Individual Support (Ageing and Disability) Subsidised $0-$295) duration 8 weeks to 18 months can be a pathway into the aged care and disability support sector.

There are also several trades, construction and manufacturing courses to, in part, address a shortage locally and beyond.