Greta took a massive step towards securing their ticket to the postseason at home to a fired-up Bonnie Doon on Saturday, with the Blues 43 points too good.

After four thrilling quarters of footy, the Blues held the advantage on the scoreboard, 12.11 (83) to the Bombers’ 6.4 (40).

With both teams even on points heading into the match and with a spot in finals potentially on the cards, it was game on from the first siren.

The bulk of the damage was done early, with Greta kicking out to a 31-point lead by quarter time, thanks to some clean ball movement and clinical execution inside forward 50.

Greta would kick 3.1 before the Bombers even hit the scoreboard, with their first coming from talisman Joel Sanford.

While the opening term was free-flowing, the second quarter was a hard-nosed and contested affair, with only a goal scored by either team.

Greta continued their momentum from the opening stanza, but Bonnie Doon soon wrestled back into the contest, with only inaccuracy in front of goal keeping them behind, spilling three chances ahead of the long break.

The goalkicking yips seemed to bleed across changerooms, because when Greta came out after half-time, they couldn’t seem to buy a goal.

With eight scoring shots in the third quarter, the Blues only managed 1.7, failing to close the book on the Bombers and heading into the final term with only a six-goal lead instead of an insurmountable one.

Regardless, a four goal to three final term put the nail in the match, all but delivering Greta a place in the finals.

Blues coach Chris Dube said the professionalism and fight his side showed for the entire match was heartening to see.

“For us, it was a pleasing result, to be able to get four points, and win in a few different ways on the day,” he said.

“We set the game up early with a strong first quarter, and we were probably able to reverse to some degree what happened last time, when they got the jump on us.

“Then it became an arm wrestle which we were happy with, because we were able to maintain what we were doing and absorb the punches which did come.

“For the guys to stick to what we were trying to do when the scoreboard wasn’t ticking over as much, I think that’s always a pleasing aspect.

“It was odd because in the first quarter we couldn’t miss a thing, and then 30 minutes later we couldn’t hit the scoreboard.

“At some point, you’ve just got to accept you’re not going to be on the whole time, and while our efficiency dropped off we still had high inside 50s, we still laid a million tackles.

“We won it a few different ways – I thought we were really sharp and clean at the start, we were pretty mature through the middle, and at the end I thought there was quite a professional response for us to not just drop off and accept a few goals for the win.”

The versatile Cody Crawford was best on ground with three goals and a host of influential acts across the ground, while Al Jacka, Connor Guley and Brad Whinray were impactful.

For the Bombers, Jackson Sole led the charge in the midfield, while Mitch Forgiarini and Joel Sanford (two goals) worked hard to try and drag their team over the line.

Elsewhere, matches were decidedly more one-sided.

Moyhu smashed Benalla All Blacks 27.14 (176) to 13.6 (84), Whorouly hammered Goorambat 22.12 (144) to 8.4 (52), North Wangaratta defeated Tarrawingee 15.19 (109) to 2.7 (19), and Bright demolished Milawa 20.15 (135) to 5.1 (31).