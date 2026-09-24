Johnny and Rebecca return to Da Vinci Social Club

If you missed them last year at Da Vinci Social Club (DVSC) don’t miss them this year, musical duo Johnny and Rebecca are back on the calendar at Da Vinci Social Club on Sunday 4 December from 1.30-4.30pm. Johnny and Rebecca have extensive backgrounds in live music entertainment, with their well-matched vocals and spontaneous performances, the pair are sure to keep the crowd entertained playing everyone’s favourite greatest hits. DVSC secretary Pip Else said Johnny and Rebecca entertained DVSC guests late last year and the crowd demanded DVSC have them back. "Johnny has been around the music industry for a long time now and was well known as guitarist with Maurice Milani who relocated out of Victoria to warmer weather," she said. "Johnny stayed and teamed up with Rebecca Scholte. "They are an energetic pair who play all the 50, 60 and 70 hits. "The guests who could dance were on the floor for the whole afternoon, those who can no longer dance clapped, tapped their feet and sang. "Guest also came from outside Wangaratta, Yarrawonga, Benalla, Myrtleford, Beechworth and surrounding smaller towns." Rebecca describes herself as a passionate and energetic vocalist who has loved singing and performing since childhood. Since 2013, she has built a reputation across North East Victoria as a versatile, reliable entertainer who loves bringing joy to audiences through upbeat music that gets people singing, dancing and tapping their feet. For members the cost is $20 and $25 for non-members, afternoon tea is included. Doors are set to open at 1pm for an afternoon of dancing, singing and clapping for more. Bookings are preferred for seating and catering purposes, to secure your seat contact 0409 307 606 or dvsc.wang@gmail.com. * What's On In Brief * Tannic Bonds exhibition Tannic Bonds exhibition, on display at the Wangaratta Art Gallery until Sunday 29 November, draws together eight contemporary artists who work across a range of media such as textiles, photography, film, sculpture, and installation to consider the environmental and cultural connections of tannins. * Connected by Place exhibition Local artists Melissa Johns, Linda D’Agostino and Georgina Wills come together for 'Connected by Place', a vibrant group exhibition exploring the ways places shape memories, stories and imaginations at the Art Gallery on Ovens until 5 October. Through painting, collage and printmaking, the artists invite viewers to look at familiar landscapes and environments in fresh and imaginative ways. * Free business webinar Small business owners and local entrepreneurs can gain key strategies to take control of their finances at a free live webinar hosted by the Rural City of Wangaratta’s Economic Development Team on Tuesday 29 September from 10am - 12pm. Titled Generating Cash Flow, the two-hour beginner workshop will cover how to manage suppliers, improve customer collections, understand the cash conversion cycle, and control inventory to maintain healthy cash flow. For more information, visit www.investwangaratta.com.au or contact 03 5722 0888 or economicdevelopment@wangaratta.vic.gov.au. *