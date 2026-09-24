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Johnny and Rebecca return to Da Vinci Social Club

<p>PLAYING YOUR FAVOURITE HITS: Musical duo Johnny and Rebecca are back on the calendar at Da Vinci Social Club in December. </p>\\n
<p>PLAYING YOUR FAVOURITE HITS: Musical duo Johnny and Rebecca are back on the calendar at Da Vinci Social Club in December. </p>\\n

PLAYING YOUR FAVOURITE HITS: Musical duo Johnny and Rebecca are back on the calendar at Da Vinci Social Club in December.

Join in an afternoon of dancing, singing and clapping for more with musical duo
September 24, 2026 • 02:00

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