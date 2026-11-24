Flood warning levels for the King River at Docker Road have been raised following a review aimed at better reflecting the impacts of flooding in the local area. VICSES, in partnership with the Bureau of Meteorology, North East Catchment Management Authority and the Rural City of Wangaratta, has reviewed the flood classification levels for the King River at the Docker Road gauge. Following the review, flood levels at the gauge will be increased for each flood classification. Minor flooding will now occur at 3.9 metres (previously 3.7m), moderate flooding at 4.1m (previously 3.85m) and major flooding at 4.3m (previously 4.1m). VICSES operations officer – emergency management, Daniel Clarke, said the change is intended to better align the flood classifications with impacts generally expected in the local area and to reduce flood warnings being issued where there are limited community consequences. “The change does not mean the underlying flood risk to your property has increased or decreased,” he said. “It changes the river height at which flooding at the Docker Road area is formally classified as minor, moderate or major flooding and at which associated warnings may be issued. “Properties, roads, agricultural land and low-lying areas may still experience local impacts before the river reaches 3.9m. “Rainfall, local drainage, ground conditions and river behaviour can vary between events.” Mr Clarke said those who currently use the Docker Road gauge near Moyhu for a trigger for actions including moving livestock, machinery or vehicles, lifting or relocating equipment, protecting property and monitoring low-lying roads were urged to review their arrangements. “Continue to respond to conditions affecting your property,” he said. “Do not rely solely on the formal minor flood classification as your personal trigger for action.” VICSES and Rural City of Wangaratta representatives may also contact properties in the affected area to discuss the change and answer questions. Stay informed and prepared during floods by following these recommended precautions: • Monitor warnings through the VicEmergency app and website. • Monitor Bureau of Meteorology rainfall and river-level information. • Follow the advice of VICSES and other emergency services. • Never drive, walk or ride through floodwater. • Call VICSES on 132 500 for emergency flood and storm assistance. Call Triple Zero (000) if life is in danger. Flood preparedness and local flood guides can be found via: https://www.ses.vic.gov.au/plan-and-stay-safe/flood-guides