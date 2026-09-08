'Landscapes Reimagined' exhibition captures the essence of a place

Local artist Ninetta Santoro most recent exhibition 'Landscapes Reimagined' is on display until 14 September at the Art Gallery on Ovens. The exhibition features a vibrant body of work capturing the textures, shapes, and colours of the natural environment in semi-abstract form. Ninetta said the work in this exhibition challenges expectations of how a landscape should look and reflects her increasing interest in producing semi abstract and abstract art. “I am inspired by the colour and textures of a landscape and I focus on these aspects in my work, sometimes exaggerating particular features that have salience for me,” she said. “This can be challenging for viewers who sometimes expect to see a true representation of a landscape. “The landscapes that have inspired the works here are diverse and varied -from the fjords of Scandinavia to Mt Buffalo and the icy puddles of a winter in North East Victoria. “These works don’t need to be recognised by the viewer as a particular place, but rather as representing the ‘essence’ of a place.” The exhibition is primarily made up of prints, featuring a couple of oil paintings, which Ninetta said enables her to concentrate on texture through mark making on a plate from which a print is made on paper. “The joy of printmaking is that the printmaker is never entirely sure how the print will look until it’s pulled from the press,” she said. “I find it an incredibly exciting, but sometimes frustrating process.” Ninetta said she doesn’t have formal qualifications in art but has always been interested in creating art. “I began my journey dabbling in weekend workshops in printmaking and painting and have been most productive since I retired,” she said. Ninetta said she hopes viewers leave the exhibition with an understanding of a landscape from her perspective. “I’d also like to think they will develop a better understanding of printmaking as a complex method of creating art that can produce unique results,” she said. “I will have some plates in the gallery and I am very happy to talk with visitors about my printmaking process.”