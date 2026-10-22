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Landscapes that speak in colour

<p>NATURE\\u2019S PALETTE: From the outback to rainforest landscapes, Jennifer Paull draws on her travels for inspiration. PHOTOS: Jordan Duursma </p>\\n
<p>NATURE\\u2019S PALETTE: From the outback to rainforest landscapes, Jennifer Paull draws on her travels for inspiration. PHOTOS: Jordan Duursma </p>\\n

NATURE’S PALETTE: From the outback to rainforest landscapes, Jennifer Paull draws on her travels for inspiration. PHOTOS: Jordan Duursma

‘Contrasts’ promises to be a highlight of the spring arts calendar in Wangaratta.
Jordan Duursma
October 22, 2026 • 01:00

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Wangaratta Chronicle, Wednesday, 21 October, 2026

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