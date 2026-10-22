Landscapes that speak in colour

North East artist Jennifer Paull is bringing landscapes inspired by her travels to Wangaratta, with her exhibition ‘Contrasts’ opening at Art Gallery on Ovens this week. The show runs from until Monday 2 November, with a relaxed social opening on Saturday 24 October from 12–2pm, where all are welcome. The gallery is closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Jennifer’s latest body of work brings together both oil and pastel, allowing each medium to shine with its own distinct personality. The exhibition moves fluidly from the heat of the red desert to the cool hush of snow capped peaks, from windswept coastlines to lush rainforest. Jennifer said the exhibition began with the idea of a series of outback paintings, drawing on memories of camping trips years earlier and the colours that had stayed with her. Her first large work was painted from memory, while other pieces drew on both recollections and older photographs. “I do have reference photos, but then I don't slavishly follow that,” she said. “I have some creative licence. “When deciding on a theme for this exhibition, I realised that I should focus on the landscapes that had had such an impact on me during our travels.” Each piece reflects the places that left a lasting mark, distilled into bold colour, confident mark making and unmistakable atmosphere. Closer to home, Spring Creek at Beechworth also features among the works, while time spent in rainforest areas last year provided further inspiration. A well recognised artist living in the North East, Jennifer has earned numerous awards over her long career. Her work spans portraiture, still life and landscape. Known for her expressive pastel work, Jennifer continues to push the medium’s vibrancy and versatility, revealing the beauty and breadth of the environments that inspire her. Jennifer said most of the works were pastels, alongside three oil paintings, and she hoped visitors would leave inspired by the colour. “I do enjoy working with pastels,” she said. “I think there's something for everybody here.” Locals and visitors alike are encouraged to drop in, enjoy the work, and meet the artist during the opening event. With its mix of bold colour, thoughtful composition and heartfelt storytelling, ‘Contrasts’ promises to be a highlight of the spring arts calendar in Wangaratta.