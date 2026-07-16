A group of veterans from the Royal Australian Navy, and one from the United States Navy, enjoyed lunch at the Wangaratta RSL on Sunday, marking 125 years of Navy service to Australia since Federation.

Guest speaker at Sunday's gathering was Chief Petty Officer Matthew Gauley from HMAS Cerberus, who spoke about his service, and of the advances and changes experienced in the Navy.

CPO Gauley also spoke about the Navy’s people and their values, and how those who now serve add to the significant contribution of those who have previously served.

It was clear to all involved that the Navy continues to be in good and safe hands with those who currently serve, contributing every day to the nation's defence.

The catch-up was also an opportunity for a new Navy quilt to be presented to the RSL.

This wall-hanging depicts some of the history of the Navy, and features images of various ships and activities in which the Navy has been involved over the past 125 years.

It was designed by Liz Rouse Salmon and Vicki Bear, and quilted in Corowa by Sharon Geddes.

The quilt took many hours to cut, piece together and sew by Ruth Martin, the wife of United States Navy veteran, Bud, who also helped prepare it to be hung in the RSL.

The quilt will be on show until 31 July, and will be displayed each year in July, which the RSL has designated as Navy month.

It adds to a growing collection of quilts which the Wangaratta RSL can now display to assist in recognising many of the most important dates in Australia's military history.

Another of the RSL's quilts will be on display in August, commemorating the Vietnam War.

The Wangaratta RSL Sub-Branch will again conduct its annual commemorative service for Vietnam Veterans Day on Tuesday 18 August from 2pm in the 2/24th Battalion Function Room, followed by afternoon tea.

All members of the community are welcome to attend.