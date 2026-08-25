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Lawrence Mooney’s character party heads to town

<p>ALL THE LAUGHS: Lawrence Mooney is bringing to life some iconic characters for an hour plus of great laughs at the \\u2018The Full Moon Party\\u2019.</p>\\n
<p>ALL THE LAUGHS: Lawrence Mooney is bringing to life some iconic characters for an hour plus of great laughs at the \\u2018The Full Moon Party\\u2019.</p>\\n

ALL THE LAUGHS: Lawrence Mooney is bringing to life some iconic characters for an hour plus of great laughs at the ‘The Full Moon Party’.

Lawrence Mooney is bringing to life some iconic characters for an hour plus of great laughs
Jordan Duursma
August 25, 2026 • 02:00

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Wangaratta Chronicle, Friday, August 21, 2026

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