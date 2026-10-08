Learn more about our local frogs

A free event being held at Docker on Sunday 11 October will give locals the opportunity to learn more about local frog species. 'Discovering Frogs', hosted by Carboor Bobinawarrah Landcare Group, will be held at 740 Oxley-Meadow Creek Road. Running from 10am to 1pm, with free entry including a barbecue lunch, the event will be facilitated by Sophie Enders from Swamps, Rivers and Ranges Inc. Those attending will learn more about which species of frogs are most common in the North East; the types of habitat important to frogs; and how to identify frogs and use the FrogID app. There will be plenty of time for questions, and the family-friendly nature of the day will include a frog-matching game and colouring-in activities for kids. Participants are encouraged to wear covered shoes and bring their own chair. To book for the free event, visit https://www.trybooking.com/DPWVX