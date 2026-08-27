Legacy holds special place in Kia's heart

This Legacy Week (30 August to 5 September), Wangaratta's Kia Whelan is encouraging locals to consider more deeply the role of the organisation which supports Australian veterans' families. Kia, whose Vietnam veteran father passed away when she was just nine, has been a beneficiary of Legacy's strong support, and recognises its importance in the growing years of herself and her siblings. Her dad, Mark (better known as Nicky), served in Vietnam for eight months in 1971, prior to meeting Kia's mum Sandra and welcoming their four children - Kia's older brothers Jai and Taj, and younger sister Ivy - in their native Tasmania. Mark, a cray fisherman, was tragically killed in a fishing boat accident before his eldest son had even reached his teens, and Sandra worked as an Auslan interpreter in the education system to support her four young children. "After my dad passed, Legacy reached out to my mother and offered support," Kia said. "They offered to fund school excursions, paid for our tickets and gave us some spending money to attend events like local shows, and also organised trips to the Australian War Memorial in Canberra. "Then, when I was in year six, they reached out to Mum and said there was a scholarship available and asked whether I would like to apply." The WO Layh Scholarship, in accordance with the Will of WO (Bill) Layh, is available to children and grandchildren of members of Legacy and Australian service personnel entering grades five to 12 at Launceston Church Grammar School. Selection is made by a committee of Legacy and Launceston Grammar, with consideration given to the financial means of the applicant's family. Kia applied for and was awarded the scholarship, which fully funded her education from year seven through to year 12 at Launceston Church Grammar School. "This was an incredible opportunity, being exposed to experiences I otherwise wouldn't have been," she said. "I boarded at the school for three years, from year seven to nine, and then Mum had the opportunity to move from Ulverstone to Launceston, so I was able to live at home." Through her school years, Kia regularly represented Legacy by laying wreaths at ANZAC Day services, but it was not until she was older that she realised the impact the organisation's support had made on her life. "In 2022, I noticed in a Defence Health newsletter that Legacy would be celebrating its centenary the following year, with a torch relay starting in Pozieres, France and travelling through Australia," Kia said. The relay was arranged to mark the milestone of the organisation that started over 100 years ago when Lieutenant General Sir Stanley George Savige founded the first Legacy club in Melbourne. "There were places available for Defence Health members to apply to be torch bearers, and I was honoured to be selected as one of the torch bearers for the Launceston leg of the relay in 2023, which allowed me the opportunity to show my appreciation for all that Legacy did for me," Kia said. The torch relay was a six-month campaign to pay homage and acknowledge veterans’ families, saluting their sacrifice, and travelled more than 55,000km through 100 stops, raising $7.5 million to help continue Legacy's work. Kia was also recognised for raising the highest dollar amount among torch bearers in the Launceston leg of the relay. Now, having recently relocated from Tasmania to the local area, and working for the Rural City of Wangaratta, 40-year-old Kia has been in contact with the district's Legacy group and hopes to become more involved with the organisation locally. She said the sight of Legacy badges and merchandise on sale around Legacy Week always had her reaching for her wallet, and she encouraged other locals to do the same, to ensure the organisation could continue providing that essential support to veterans' families. "If you buy a badge or a bear this Legacy Week, you're not just contributing to an organisation, you're contributing to opportunities for children," Kia said. "I think a lot of people don't realise it's not for the veterans, but for the families and kids left behind whether during veterans' service or after." Today, Legacy supports 30,000 partners and children of veterans who gave their lives or health serving Australia, through programs including relieving financial hardship, social connection services, and providing developmental opportunities. In Wangaratta, Legacy merchandise will be sold at St Bernard's, St Patrick's and Our Lady's primary schools, and at Wangaratta Bunnings on Sunday 30 August, Thursday 3 September and Friday 4 September. Merchandise will also be available for sale at Myrtleford supermarkets all day on 3, 4 and 5 September, and at the Bright RSL on Sunday 30 August from 10am to 1pm, Friday 4 September from 12 noon to 3pm, and Saturday 5 September from 10am to 12 noon.