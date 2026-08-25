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Less than 100 days to go, Ovens Valley race is on

<p>UP FOR THE FIGHT: Nationals\\' Ovens Valley MP is anticipating further announcements of candidates for the Ovens Valley electorate soon with less than 100 days until state election. </p>\\n
<p>UP FOR THE FIGHT: Nationals\\' Ovens Valley MP is anticipating further announcements of candidates for the Ovens Valley electorate soon with less than 100 days until state election. </p>\\n

UP FOR THE FIGHT: Nationals' Ovens Valley MP is anticipating further announcements of candidates for the Ovens Valley electorate soon with less than 100 days until state election.

Tim McCurdy is hoping his experience in representing the Ovens Valley will appeal to voters
Bailey Zimmermann
August 25, 2026 • 02:00

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Wangaratta Chronicle, Friday, August 21, 2026

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