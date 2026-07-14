Wangaratta-based Nationals' MP for Ovens Valley, Tim McCurdy, said a Liberal and Nationals Government will deliver more locally produced gas to help lower energy bills, strengthen Victoria's energy security and support regional jobs.

Mr McCurdy said regional families, farmers and businesses were paying the price for more than a decade of Labor's opposition to gas.

"Nearly 80 per cent of Victorian households rely on gas, yet Labor has spent years attacking the industry that keeps homes warm, manufacturers operating and our electricity system reliable," he said.

"For more than a decade Labor failed to issue a single new onshore conventional gas exploration permit.

"The result has been less local supply, higher prices and growing concerns about Victoria's energy future."

Mr McCurdy said if the Liberals/Nationals are elected to government in the November state election, they will within 60 days launch a statewide Request for Proposal process, inviting industry to identify Victoria's best conventional gas opportunities and how quickly they can responsibly bring them into production.

He said the Coalition will also streamline state environmental approvals to reduce unnecessary delays while maintaining Victoria's existing environmental safeguards.

An Energy and Resources Cabinet Sub-Committee will oversee the assessment of proposals and the issuing of permits in line with current Victorian laws.

Mr McCurdy said the plan would deliver more Victorian gas for Victorian homes, businesses and power generation.

"Regional communities need affordable, reliable energy to support households, agriculture and manufacturing," he said.

"By backing local gas production, we can put downward pressure on energy prices, create jobs, encourage investment and give Victorian families and businesses the energy security they deserve."

A Victorian government spokesperson said Labor overturned the Liberal and Nationals ban on conventional onshore gas exploration and there was no restriction on bringing online new gas supply through conventional means in Victoria, but the reality is that supply is running out.

The spokesperson said the Coalition plan will rip $18 billion in wages from regional workers, send power bills skyrocketing and let the lights go out.