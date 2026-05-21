Great writers, thinkers and conversationalists will continue at the Wangaratta Library from Friday to Sunday, albeit virtually, as part of the Sydney Writers' Festival Live & Local program.

The Docker Street library is among 152 venues across Australia being given free access to some of the annual literary event's most popular and sold-out sessions - all at no charge to locals.

As well as discussions with writers, the program includes conversations about the growing threat of misinformation and AI hallucinations, rising authoritarianism, and the fight for the future of democracy.

Sydney Writers' Festival artistic director Ann Mossop said Live & Local was about ensuring that "wherever you are, you can be part of the ideas, stories and discussions that define Sydney Writers' Festival".

On Friday 22 May from 10am, Amitav Ghosh and Luke Kemp revisit the past to find solutions for the present and future, and from 12 noon Susan Choi will talk about her new novel, 'Flashlight'.

From 2pm, Trent Dalton discusses his most recent release, 'Gravity Let Me Go', and from 4pm, writers Mick Herron ('Slow Horses') and Suzie Miller ('Prima Facie') give insight into adapting stories from page to screen.

That evening, Florence Knapp will talk about her debut novel 'The Names' from 6pm, and at 8pm a session titled 'State of the Art: The Booker Prize' will feature Susan Choi, Roddy Doyle, Yann Martel, David Szalay and Charlotte Wood reading from their works and reflecting on the journey to recognition.

On Saturday 23 May, Amitav Ghosh returns to explore the themes of history, post-colonialism and environmentalism behind his work, including new novel 'Ghost-Eye', while at 12 noon journalist and writer Jon Sopel will consider how to withstand the forces eroding democracies worldwide.

From 4pm, Lev Grossman, RF Kuang and Garth Nix discuss their careers, enthusiasm for fantasy and the genre's dedicated readers, and at 6pm, Roddy Doyle - the man once dubbed 'the undisputed laureate of ordinary lives' - will speak about his life's work and his latest novel, 'The Women Behind the Door'.

On Sunday 24 May, AC Grayling returns with international correspondent Barbara Demick, Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales and AI researcher Toby Walsh to share perspectives on the value of truth today.

Live & Local winds down with Mick Herron in conversation with Michael Williams from 4pm about the Slough House thrillers.

The full program of events available to Wangaratta audiences can be viewed at www.wangaratta.vic.gov.au/Community/Whats-On/Sydney-Writers-Festival.

Session times and any program updates will be shared via the Wangaratta Library, or via the Wangaratta Library Facebook page.

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What's On In Brief

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The Importance of Being Earnest at Beechworth

The Beechworth Theatre Company proudly presents Oscar Wilde's wittiest and most famous work 'The Important of Being Earnest: A trivial play for serious people' on 22, 23 and 24 May at the Beechworth Servicemen's Memorial Hall.

The last of his 'drawing-room' plays, and arguably the best of Wilde's satirical works, 'Earnest' parodies contemporary dramatic norms and satirises late-Victorian manners.

Celebrated for its wit and repartee, this wonderful, farcical comedy, depicts the tangled affairs of two young 'men-about-town' who lead double lives to evade unwanted social obligations, both assuming the name Ernest while wooing the two young women of their affections.

Come and enjoy the wit, the fun, the farce of 'The Importance of Being Earnest'.

Visit www.beechworththeatrecompany.com.au or go directly to www.stickytickets. com.au for tickets.

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The Avian Park Community Market on Sunday

The Avian Park Community Market runs every Sunday at Avian Park, located on Newman Street in Wangaratta, from 8am until 1pm.

There is a wide range of stalls to browse with new and used items, plants, fruit and veg and more, with refreshments available.

For more information visit the market's Facebook page or to book a stall call Sheree on 0401 665 886.

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Wangaratta Festival of Dance at WPACC

Young dancers from across the region and beyond will take centre stage to perform and compete this weekend at the 28th annual Wangaratta Festival of Dance (WFOD) at the Wangaratta Performing Arts and Convention Centre.

This weekend features senior soloists (age 13 years and over) from 3pm-9:30pm on Friday 22 May, troupes from 9am-9:30pm on Saturday, 23 May, and senior soloists (age 13 years and over) from 9am-8pm on Sunday 24 May.

Entry to the auditorium to watch the performances is free to family, friends and the community.

For more information, visit https://www.wpacc.com.au/Whats-On/Wangaratta-Festival-of-Dance.

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Wangaratta Community Garden food swaps

Community members are invited to swap surplus homegrown and homemade produce at the Wangaratta Community Garden’s monthly Food Swaps on Sunday.

Held on the fourth Sunday of each month from 10am at the Wills Street garden, the free event is a chance to share fruit, vegetables, herbs, eggs, seeds, preserves, baked goods and more.

Everyone is welcome, whether you have something to trade or simply want to connect with others and enjoy the community atmosphere.

For more information or to keep up to date with upcoming events, follow the Wangaratta Community Garden on social media.

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Still Life exhibition at Bainz Gallery

Local artist group, GANEAA (Goulburn and North East Artists Alliance) has an exhibition titled 'Still Life' on display at the Bainz Gallery (foyer of Wangaratta Library) for the month of May, open during library hours.

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Ruins in Reverse exhibition at Wangaratta Art Gallery

Carly Fischer's exhibition 'Ruins in Reverse' is on display at the Wangaratta Art Gallery in Gallery 2 until 14 June.

Ruins in Reverse is a sculptural and sound-based installation inspired by the former Beechworth Asylum and Ms Fischer's great-grandmother’s 50-year life spent institutionalised for 'talking to the furniture'.

The work explores the idea of shifting between realities, uncovering forgotten fragments that blur past and present.

Tracing the architectural features of the asylum buildings, Ruins in Reverse captures its physical and acoustic resonance.

Drawing on histories of architecture, institutions, geology, and mining connected to Beechworth, Ms Fischer’s recordings, research and impressions are reassembled into 'architectural assemblages' that merge sound and sculpture, material and context, creating an immersive reflection on memory and place.