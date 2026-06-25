Lifeball players will be back on the court on Tuesday, after a solution to their plight was found with the help of Wangaratta Sports and Aquatic Centre (WSAC) management.

The group, which has been playing the modified netball game at WSAC over the past 20 years, revealed last week that insurance issues had forced it to call an end to the weekly competition.

Lifeball, invented in the early 2000s by health and fitness educator Colleen Wilson-Lord and her husband, Dr Brian Lord, is a safe, non-contact, walking-pace sport designed for older adults and people of varying mobility levels.

It has regularly attracted 15 to 20 participants at WSAC, aged between their 60s and 90s, but the group's committee informed players before last week's planned game that onerous insurance requirements in line with state and federal legislation posed an obstacle to its future.

However, keen to retain Lifeball as an activity outlet for locals, Rural City of Wangaratta sports, aquatics and events precinct manager Leon Newton worked closely with the group to find an answer.

Lifeball's Rosemary McGuigan said the group had come to a resolution with WSAC which would see it play as a 'fun and friendship' group on a casual basis.

Rosemary said members who attended the group's weekly coffee gathering on Tuesday had unanimously agreed to the arrangement.

"We had thought all was lost, but Leon was very accommodating and made an effort to help," she said.

Mr Newton said WSAC management and Lifeball had been able to work through the operational requirements together to reach a positive outcome.

"This reflects the value of open communication, shared understanding, and a commitment to supporting community participation," he said.

"We're delighted Lifeball participants will be back on court from next week."