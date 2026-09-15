Lines of reflection: Ross O’Meara's 'Coloured Grounds' at Benalla Art Gallery

Melbourne artist Ross O’Meara's body of work 'Coloured Grounds' is on display in the Gallery Shop of Benalla Art Gallery to 30 November 2026. Through vibrant colour and intricate linework, Mr O’Meara creates abstract compositions that are both energetic and contemplative. His works explore the expressive possibilities of line and colour, forming layered images that evoke long grasses, reeds and shifting natural landscapes. Dense and translucent marks intertwine across the picture surface, creating a sense of rhythm, movement and quiet observation. The resulting compositions possess a distinctive softness and elegance. At once whimsical and meditative, the works invite viewers to slow down and engage with the subtle interplay of colour, pattern and gesture. Mr O’Meara’s drawings suggest movement through landscape, while remaining firmly rooted in abstraction, encouraging audiences to form their own interpretations. Mr O’Meara has worked at Arts Project Australia since 2019, developing a compelling artistic practice distinguished by its sensitivity to line, texture and colour. His work is held in private collections and continues to attract attention for its unique visual language and quietly immersive qualities. Benalla Art Gallery director Eric Nash said the exhibition offers visitors an opportunity to experience the work of an artist whose practice combines formal sophistication with an intuitive sense of observation. The exhibition also celebrates Benalla Art Gallery’s ongoing partnership with Arts Project Australia, an internationally recognised visual arts organisation supporting neurodivergent artists and artists with intellectual disability through professional studio programs, exhibition opportunities and career development pathways. All artworks in Coloured Grounds are available for purchase through Benalla Art Gallery, with proceeds directly supporting both the artist and the ongoing activities of Arts Project Australia.