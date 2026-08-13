Wangaratta’s New Year’s Eve Celebration will go ahead in 2026 after a group of local businesses stepped in with significant sponsorship support to help secure the future of the major community event.

In May, the Rural City of Wangaratta advised that rising event costs and increasing budget pressures were placing the long-term delivery of the event in its current format at risk.

Following a community-wide call for sponsorship Afonso Building Solutions, Dal Zotto Wines, Quality Hotel Wangaratta Gateway, Squires Winery, Nutrien Harcourts Wangaratta, and Clean Peak Energy have committed funding support, ensuring the event will return in 2026 and providing greater certainty for future years.

A long-standing fixture on Wangaratta's events calendar, the New Year's Eve Celebration attracts around 10,000 residents and visitors annually and is one of North East Victoria's largest community events.

Beyond providing a free celebration for families, the event delivers a significant boost to local hospitality, accommodation, and tourism businesses.

Mario Antonello, on behalf of the consortium of sponsors, said when council called for sponsorship support, they saw an opportunity to help secure an event that delivers significant social and economic benefits to Wangaratta.

"We're delighted to play a part in ensuring this much-loved community celebration continues for residents and visitors alike," he said.

Mayor Irene Grant said on behalf of council, she'd like to thank the local businesses that have stepped forward to secure the delivery of the 2026 Wangaratta New Year's Eve Celebration.

"Following council's call for sponsorship support, these organisations recognised the value of this event to our community and visitor economy and committed their support," she said.

"Their investment means this much-loved tradition will continue for residents and visitors, while also delivering benefits for local businesses and the broader region.”

Planning is underway for an expanded 2026 Wangaratta New Year's Eve Celebration which will be held at WJ Findlay oval.

Sponsorship support will allow council to enhance the event experience while keeping it free for the community, with further details on entertainment and attractions to be announced in the coming months.