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Local CFA, renewable energy industry unite to strengthen fire safety

<p>UNITED IN SAFETY: Local CFA and renewable energy representatives across the Wangaratta and Benalla areas held a fire safety workshop last week.</p>\\n
<p>UNITED IN SAFETY: Local CFA and renewable energy representatives across the Wangaratta and Benalla areas held a fire safety workshop last week.</p>\\n

UNITED IN SAFETY: Local CFA and renewable energy representatives across the Wangaratta and Benalla areas held a fire safety workshop last week.

A workshop was held with Wangaratta and Benalla CFA and renewable energy representatives
Wangaratta Chronicle
October 27, 2026 • 01:00

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