Local CFA, renewable energy industry unite to strengthen fire safety

CFA hosted a state-first renewable energy fire safety dedicated workshop last week, bringing together emergency services personnel and renewable energy industry representatives. Held on Thursday 22 October, the workshop attracted 35 participants from the renewable energy industry and included representatives from CFA brigades and Victoria Police from across the Wangaratta and Benalla regions with and Benalla Rural City council. It provided a unique opportunity to build stronger partnerships and improve emergency preparedness within renewable energy facilities. The industry-focused session explored critical topics including fire prevention, fire suppression tactics, safe work environments, emergency response procedures, and the legislative obligations of workers and site operators. Participants also discussed practical approaches to managing incidents in complex renewable energy environments, including solar energy facilities and battery energy storage systems. CFA Commander District 23, Daryl Owen, said the workshop demonstrated the value of proactive engagement between emergency services and emerging industries. "As renewable energy infrastructure continues to expand across regional Victoria, it is essential that fire agencies and industry work together to understand the unique risks and challenges these facilities present," he said. "This workshop has provided an opportunity to share knowledge, improve emergency response capabilities, and ensure both firefighters and industry personnel can operate safely in these complex environments." The initiative reflects Australia's transition to more renewable energy and the need for emergency response agencies to continually adapt their knowledge, planning and operational practices to support growing industry sectors. Through presentations, case studies and practical discussions, participants examined fire prevention measures, emergency access requirements, incident response planning, vegetation management, worker safety obligations and lessons learned from previous incidents. The workshop reinforced CFA's commitment to working alongside industry to protect communities while ensuring the safety of emergency responders. "Protecting our communities starts with prevention and preparedness,” Mr Owen said. “By building stronger relationships with industry and improving shared understanding of risks, we can reduce the likelihood of incidents and improve outcomes when emergencies occur." As the first initiative of its kind in Victoria, the workshop demonstrates CFA's ongoing commitment to collaboration, education and innovation, helping ensure renewable energy developments remain safe for workers, emergency responders and the communities they serve. The success of the event has highlighted the benefits of continued engagement between CFA, renewable energy operators and other stakeholders to strengthen emergency preparedness and community resilience across regional Victoria.