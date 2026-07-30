As Australia's caravan industry continues to navigate a challenging period, one locally owned family business is proving that confidence, customer support and Australian-made products still matter.

RV World will showcase a wide range of Australian-made caravans at this weekend's RV World Wodonga Caravan Show, giving North East residents the opportunity to buy from an established local dealership with stock available and ongoing support long after the sale.

The event comes as Australia's caravan industry continues to navigate a significant market correction following the record demand experienced during the COVID travel boom.

Manufacturers across the country have faced rising labour and material costs, ongoing supply chain pressures, higher interest rates, cautious consumer spending and increased competition from lower-cost imports.

Combined with increased production during the pandemic and softer demand in recent years, these conditions have placed significant pressure on manufacturers and dealerships alike, resulting in several high-profile business closures across the industry.

For RV World general manager Tom O'Connor, the changing market reinforces the importance of buying through a trusted local dealership that provides ongoing support beyond the initial sale.

"When you're making one of the biggest lifestyle purchases of your life, you're not just buying a caravan — you're buying into your dream and the business (RV World) that has the responsibility for it to become a reality," he said.

"That's where being a locally owned family business makes a real difference.

"We don't disappear after the sale.

"Our customers know where to find us, who they're dealing with and that we'll continue to support them with servicing, parts and advice long after they drive away."

RV World proudly represents Australian caravan manufacturers including Crusader Caravans and Dreamhaven Caravans, but Mr O'Connor said customers should also consider the dealership supporting them throughout ownership.

"Our responsibility doesn't end when the paperwork is signed," he said.

"We help customers choose the right caravan, we complete a comprehensive handover, we service it, we supply parts and accessories, and we're here whenever our customers need us."

With dealerships and manufacturers facing increasing pressure across Australia, RV World believes buying local provides customers with greater confidence and peace of mind.

"Our customers know we're invested in this region," Mr O'Connor said.

"We're a family-owned business with experienced local staff, dedicated service departments and parts teams.

"We stand behind every caravan we sell because our reputation depends on it."

This weekend's RV World Wodonga Caravan Show will feature a range of new Crusader and Dreamhaven caravans, along with selected quality pre-owned caravans and motorhomes.

Whether visitors are purchasing their first caravan, upgrading for bigger adventures or simply looking for trusted advice, the RV World team will be on hand to help match customers with the right setup for how they travel.

The RV World Wodonga Caravan Show will run Friday 31 July – Sunday 2 August, openeing 9am-5pm Friday and Saturday, and 9am-4pm on Sunday at the Exhibition Building at Wodonga Racecourse.