Local Landcare biodiversity projects backed by grants

Four Landcare groups within the Rural City of Wangaratta have received more than $36,000 for on-ground projects and educational activities focused on biodiversity protection. The groups are among 20 within the North East Catchment Management Authority that have collectively been granted $290,493 under the 2026 Victorian Government Landcare Grants announced in the past fortnight. A total of $3.58 million is being funded statewide to support local volunteers in 243 groups to help restore habitat, improve waterways and landscapes, tackle weeds and bring communities together. Springhurst & Byawatha Hills Landcare Group received $19,820 for its paddock trees project, Milawa Markwood Oxley Landcare received $7990 for the regeneration of Oxley Bush Reserve, Wangaratta Landcare and Sustainability Inc received $4700 for its aquatic plant floating island project, and Warby Range Landcare Group Inc received $3550 for its project on unseen creature about the farm. Springhurst & Byawatha Hills Landcare Group president Michael Schultz said the project would address the loss of ageing paddock trees across the Springhurst-Byawatha landscape by helping 20 landowners plant up to 100 trees, the trees would provide shade and shelter for livestock while restoring habitat and links for native wildlife. "Many paddock trees are dying through natural attrition due to their age, while certain species such as red stringy bark are more susceptible to grazing pressure and climate change," he said. "The result is that we are losing large old trees in the landscape that provide shelter and shade for stock as well as habitat and stepping stones' for native fauna to move through the landscape. "The project will provide landowners with the resources, tools and knowledge to re-establish paddock trees on their properties." Mr Schultz said most of the $19,820 grant would fund steel mesh tree guards, fencing materials and revegetation tube stock, with the remainder supporting community events on site selection, suitable species and planting techniques. Demand for large paddock-tree guards had been strong among members, Mr Schultz said, with the project differing from traditional shelter belts by placing trees strategically within paddocks, landowners were motivated by both conservation and the productivity benefits of better shade and shelter for stock. “Many of our members have planted many hundreds of trees in shelter belts in the past, however, this project is different because it seeks to re-establish trees at strategic locations within paddocks," he said. “Different members have different motivations for wanting to plant paddock trees. “Regardless of the individual intent, the positive outcomes for the environment are many.” Working with specialist ecologists and the Mid Ovens Landcare Consortium, the group also hoped to build landowners’ knowledge of how paddock trees could deliver environmental and agricultural benefits across individual properties and the wider landscape. Wangaratta Landcare and Sustainability (WLS) has received a $4200 grant to undertake an expanded aquatic plant project at Mullinmur Billabong, plus the regular $500 support grants Landcare groups received annually. WLS president Tony Lane said in recent years the billabongs have been stocked with endangered native fish for breeding purposes, it is also a home for many long-necked turtles, however the main billabong has relatively few aquatic plants due to its steep banks and variability in water level. “In recent years WLS, assisted by Borinya students have been trialling various ways to establish aquatic plants on small floating rafts,” he said. “After reasonable success, this new project will create a large floating platform or island to hopefully establish a more permanent area of aquatic plants. “This outcome will be to improve the overall habitat in the billabong for native fish and turtles. “When finished and planted out, the platform will be approximately 40 square metres in size and will be anchored above the deepest part of the billabong. “It will be designed to remain floating in place when regular floods increase the water level of the billabong by up to two metres. “In contrast, the smaller billabong at Mullinmur has a more consistent level of water and the banks are not steep. “This has provided a much better environment for aquatic plants to naturally thrive. “Many types of floating islands have been trialled and successfully used around the world for similar projects.” Warby Range Landcare Group's 'Unseen Creatures About the Farm' project will explore the small, shy and mostly nocturnal mammals of the Warby Range and Wangaratta area, including microbats, possums, gliders and antechinus. These animals are often forgotten or misunderstood, yet they play a valuable role in farming systems and local biodiversity, from managing insects to helping with pollination. The funding will support two community events: a Small Mammal event in April/May 2027, and a Microbats event in October/November 2027, featuring expert guest speaker Dr Lindy Lumsden. Presenters will show participants how to identify different species and explain where they live and what they eat, so landholders can make informed decisions about protecting and creating habitat. Acting secretary Dr Brooke Winzer said families will love their Unseen Creatures events, with native animal encounters to delight the kids and inspire them to care for wildlife in their own backyards and farms. "When small native animals thrive, so does the surrounding ecosystem," she said. "It’s all connected.” The funding submission was drawn up by the group’s late secretary, Peter Ockenden, who passed away quite suddenly last month. Michael Reid, vice president of the Warby Range Landcare Group, said Peter was a great asset to the group. "He was an obliging, tireless worker who was responsible for over $100,000 in grants for Landcare in the region," he said. "He will be greatly missed but his legacy will continue". Support grants were also allocated to 37 environmental volunteer groups in the North East CMA region, totalling $18,500 to assist with administration and running costs. Six Wangaratta environmental volunteer groups, Swamps, Rivers and Ranges Inc, Burgoigee Creek Landcare Group, King Basin Landcare Group, Edi Black Range Catchment Group, Hodgson and Horseshoe Creek Landcare Group Inc, and North East River Alliance, received grants of $500. The state government is also investing more than $410,000 through the 2026 Victorian Junior Landcare and Biodiversity Grants, with 106 recipients receiving grants of up to $5000, including $3800 for Milawa Primary School. Other groups and projects in North East to receive 2026 Victorian Landcare Grants: - $20,000 to Wodonga Urban Landcare Network for habitat, waterways and resilience community conservation Action in Wodonga. - $20,000 to Mitta Valley Landcare Inc for its Mitta Valley wetlands project. - $20,000 to Indigo Creek Landcare Group Inc. for stock exclusion fencing along Indigo Creek to reduce erosion and improve native vegetation. - $20,000 to Bethanga Landcare Group for protecting the Bandy-Bandy. - $19,991 to Upper Murray Landcare Network for fire recovery projects to restore and protect conservation values on private and public land. - $19,760 to Rutherglen Landcare Group for its project to protect turtle nesting from foxes. - $18,600 to Wodonga Urban Landcare Network to build gardening and habitat skills for biodiversity in Wodonga. - $17,855 to Chiltern Landcare Group for its restoration and seed security project at Black Dog Creek. - $17,740 to Wooragee Landcare Group Inc for its restoring Reedy Creek project. - $15,013 to Honey Suckle and Spring Creek Landcare Group Inc for its revegetation and fire recovery engagement program in Towong Shire. - $7924 to Yackandandah Landcare for its wildlife postcards and wattles project. - $6990 to Friends of Staghorn Wildlife Shelter to support native bird breeding and fledging survival. - $10,655 for Upper Kiewa Landcare to raise awareness of threatened species and rare plants in the Upper Kiewa Catchment. - $19,680 to Kiewa Catchment Landcare Groups for its 'Risk to Resilience' project which is focused on building community and natural asset adaptability to fire and drought in the Alpine and Indigo shires and rural areas of Wodonga. - $2700 to Myrtleford & District Landcare & Sustainability Inc for Tales along the Trails project. - $17,650 to Upper Ovens Valley Landcare Group Inc for its Ovens-One Mile Creek riparian restoration extension project.