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Local Landcare biodiversity projects backed by grants

<p>IMPROVING HABITAT: Funding received by Wangaratta Landcare and Sustainability is set to support its aquatic plant floating island project, to improve the overall habitat in the Mullinmur Billabong for native fish and turtles.</p>\\n
<p>IMPROVING HABITAT: Funding received by Wangaratta Landcare and Sustainability is set to support its aquatic plant floating island project, to improve the overall habitat in the Mullinmur Billabong for native fish and turtles.</p>\\n

IMPROVING HABITAT: Funding received by Wangaratta Landcare and Sustainability is set to support its aquatic plant floating island project, to improve the overall habitat in the Mullinmur Billabong for native fish and turtles.

Four Wangaratta Landcare groups share in $36,000 funding for on-ground projects
Jordan Duursma
October 22, 2026 • 05:00

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