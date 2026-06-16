A sheep farming family business at Glenrowan West is looking to diversify its income with a proposed 250MW solar facility and Battery Energy Storage System (BESS), while maintaining existing livestock levels.

Jonathan and Rosie Koop's farm is located 10km south-west of Glenrowan positioned between the existing Glenrowan West and Winton solar facilities, located in close proximity to the transmission station that feeds into the National Electricity Market.

The draft development is expected to create 300 jobs during peak construction, involve the installation of 420,000 solar modules, and produce an estimated 500,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO2) savings each year.

The proposal comes with points of difference, as the Koops are retaining control of the planning for the solar facility rather than selling to a developer, which allows them to embed strong fire safety, neighbourhood and environmental outcomes before introducing a construction partner.

They want to be proactive around communications with the community and welcome locals to an upcoming drop-in information session at Glenrowan on 23 June.

Mr Koop said the transition of the farm will provide a great opportunity to demonstrate best practice agrisolar in a world of increasing global uncertainty, extreme weather events and wildly fluctuating commodity prices.

He said they are energised by the prospect of adding a stable income base to a farming enterprise.

"We have embraced this opportunity, planning a project that delivers strong agricultural, community and environmental outcomes," Mr Koop said.

"As part of the global move toward renewable energy sources, this project would power more than 100,000 homes while still supporting the livestock currently farmed on the property.

“Unlike other farming systems such as cattle and broad acre cropping, solar panels and sheep can work together productively.

"With some innovative thinking and careful planning pre-construction, we believe we can still run a viable sheep enterprise."

One of the very earliest considerations in the project’s lifecycle was fire safety.

Mr Koop explained that discussions held with Country Fire Authority (CFA) specialist fire risk and safety leaders will ensure Nioka Solar designs meet all CFA requirements including setbacks, fire breaks and access to adequate water supplies.

He said steps have been taken to engage with the local CFA (District 23) to enable local brigades the opportunity to provide guidance.

Long-standing CFA leader Garry Nash said, “The opportunity for the CFA, both head office and locally, to provide input and feedback at an early stage is appreciated and will lead to better fire safety outcomes”.

Yorta Yorta National Aboriginal Corporation have visited the farm and Mr Koop said it is really interesting to learn about the traditional connection to this land and to see and hear another perspective on land that you know so well.

Still in the feasibility phase, the Koops have commenced evaluation with experts in flora and fauna, noise, landscape and visual, glint and glare, traffic and hydrology.

Early stage discussions are also underway with Benalla council and the Department of Transport and Planning.

Regent Honeyeater Project discussion around protecting the most valuable natural assets has also commenced and Mr Koop said they are strongly committed to protecting the environmental value of a farm on which they, and previous owners Bill and Marg Scott, have planted more than 10,000 trees over 20 years.

The Koops acknowledge that some local people oppose the project.

“Changes to our landscape are often difficult and met with trepidation and we felt the same way when solar first arrived in Glenrowan West,” Mr Koop said.

“We have lived next to ground mounted solar for more than five years now.

"We recognise that proximity to the Glenrowan Terminal Station and existing transmission lines helps keep energy production costs down.

"It is a decision not made lightly and we are committed to optimising the outcomes for our immediate neighbourhood in both the design and through neighbourhood benefit.

"We want this project to give back in a meaningful way that makes a real difference over the duration of the project.”

A community drop-in session for locals to learn more about the proposed project will be held at the Vintage Hall Café, 54 Gladstone St, Glenrowan, 10am-12pm and 5pm-7pm, Tuesday 23 June.

Project representatives will be available for one-on-one conversations to discuss the project and hear your feedback.

For more information visit niokasolar.com.