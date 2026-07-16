Wangaratta born paediatric surgeon Professor Patrick Arthur "Paddy" Dewan has nominated for the position of vice president of the Australian Medical Association (AMA).

The AMA is the peak professional body for doctors in Australia, promoting and protecting the professional interests of doctors and the healthcare needs of patients and communities.

Representing doctors, the AMA works with governments to develop and influence health policy to provide the best outcomes for doctors, their patients, and the community.

Partnering with Anchita Karmakar who is running for president, Professor Dewan said the important issue is only 30 per cent of doctors are members, something he and Dr Karmakar are hoping to change through their willingness to listen to the membership.

Professor Dewan said the AMA plays a vital role in representing doctors, influencing health policy, and advocating for equitable access to quality healthcare.

“As vice president, I would bring a collaborative, inclusive, and solutions-focused approach to leadership that will involve listening to members, fostering meaningful engagement, and ensuring the AMA continues to be a respected and influential voice in shaping the future of healthcare,” he said.

“My priorities include strengthening member engagement, supporting the wellbeing of the medical workforce, advocating for evidence-based health policy, and promoting innovation and excellence in healthcare delivery by building strong relationships with members, government and healthcare stakeholders to achieve positive outcomes for doctors.”

The respected surgeon, who divides his time between Melbourne and his farm in Beechworth, has more than 150 trips to developing countries under his belt, alongside a distinguished medical career in Australia including multiple academic appointments and leadership roles.

This also comes after Professor Dewan was awarded Kosovo’s highest honour the 'Saint Teresa Presidential Medal' for humanitarian service following decades of volunteer medical work in developing countries.

Professor Dewan said his experiences have given him a broad understanding of the challenges facing doctors at every stage of their career.

“Throughout my career, I have worked collectively with colleagues across clinical practice, education, and professional leadership to improve health outcomes and strengthen the voice of the medical profession,” he said.

“Lessons learnt as I have been actively involved in mentoring colleagues around the world, promoting professional development, and contributing to initiatives that enhance workforce wellbeing, clinical standards, and patient safety.

“I am dedicated to advancing excellence in patient care, supporting the medical profession, and advocating for a sustainable, high-quality healthcare system.

“And, I will always go the extra mile for the betterment of medical care.”

Professor Dewan said it would be an honour to serve as vice president of the AMA to advance their shared vision for a strong, united, and forward-looking profession.

The election will be held at the end of August, ahead of Professor Dewan’s upcoming humanitarian trip to Papua New Guinea with "Kind Cuts for Kids," an Australian not-for-profit organisation committed to providing specialist medical care for children in developing countries around the world.