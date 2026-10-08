Local youth mentoring receives $3000 boost

Big Brothers Big Sisters were among several local volunteer organisations benefiting from a share of $66,665 through Independent Federal Member for Indi Helen Haines volunteer grants program. The highly competitive round saw 141 applications, with grants between $1000 to $5000 distributed to 25 organisations across the electorate to help cover costs associated with the line of work; including insurance, communications, equipment, training and volunteer-led activities. Locally, Big Brothers Big Sisters and Inner Wheel were each allocated $3000, while Wangaratta Kennel & Obedience Club and Whorouly Primary School OSHC each received $2000. Big Brothers Big Sisters Wangaratta mentoring coordinator Caz Sammon welcomed the $3000 in funding, a sum which she said will help alleviate some internal financial pressures and fund volunteer training. Big Brothers Big Sisters tees up a volunteer to spend time on an activity with a young person at risk for an hour or two each week. While activities are generally free, volunteers can incur some out-of-pocket costs. This funding is expected to help cover the difference, according to Caz. “Involvement in the Big Brothers Big Sisters program is free, so it is accessible to young people regardless of their means,” she said. “Funding that supports the program will allow us to continue providing support for young people in our Wangaratta community through connection with a supportive adult.” As pressure lifts off volunteers, Caz said young people may expect extra opportunities to participate in, further solidifying their experience with the program as a positive one. “We believe everyone deserves the opportunity to reach their potential and we’re grateful that the value of our volunteers and the difference they are making to the future of our community is recognised and backed,” she said. Dr Haines said the successful organisations reflected the breadth of volunteering across Indi. “Volunteers are at the heart of so many things that make our communities work - from emergency services and sporting clubs to supporting people experiencing hardship, helping young people and caring for our environment,” she said said. “Congratulations to all the successful organisations, and thank you to everyone who took the time to apply.” A full list of successful recipients can be found at: https://www.helenhaines.org/media/volunteer-organisations-receive-66000-boost/