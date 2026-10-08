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Local youth mentoring receives $3000 boost

<p>YOUTH SUPPORT: Grant recipient Big Brothers Big Sisters plans to use $3000 in funding to strengthen delivery of youth mentoring services, helping more young people like Jesse (left) connect with volunteers like Jess. </p>\\n
<p>YOUTH SUPPORT: Grant recipient Big Brothers Big Sisters plans to use $3000 in funding to strengthen delivery of youth mentoring services, helping more young people like Jesse (left) connect with volunteers like Jess. </p>\\n

YOUTH SUPPORT: Grant recipient Big Brothers Big Sisters plans to use $3000 in funding to strengthen delivery of youth mentoring services, helping more young people like Jesse (left) connect with volunteers like Jess.

Kennel club, primary school and women's club also received cut of Haines' $66k volunteer grant
Grace Fredsberg
October 8, 2026 • 01:00

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