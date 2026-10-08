Love and marriage and secrets of the universe

For real-life married couple Amy and Drew Wighton, the chance to share the stage as husband and wife Roland and Marianne in Wangaratta Players Theatre Company's production of 'Constellations' overcame any concerns about the time-consuming commitment they knew it would involve. The play by Nick Payne is a stirring and heartrending romance that tells the story of beekeeper Roland and quantum physicist Marianne, and shows their relationship through a number of 'what if' variations - their joy and their heartbreak, their laughter and quarrels, their break-ups and make-ups. This is a sensitive story which reflects the power of human connection in a seemingly random universe. Directed by Nicky Powell and Fiona Evans, the Wangaratta production will be performed in November and feature three different couples, each presenting their version of the play four times over the three weeks run. The couples are of differing age and gender, with the different actors bringing their own reading and energy to the play which will add a different nuance to some of the issues explored around the play's key themes of illness and end of life. The pairings also include Aleeta Carmody and Liam Keene as a young Marianne and Roland just out of university, and one same sex couple Marianne and Ro (Bec Carta and Sez Cohen). Amy said she was drawn to the production by the themes and complexity of the play, both on a personal and theatrical level. "The opportunity of demonstrating three unique interpretations of the play felt like the ultimate, real-world extension of the multiverse concept, and I really wanted to part of sharing that with the world," she said. "But, I mostly gravitated toward the opportunity to act alongside my husband Andrew. "The chance to be creative together and share in our first two-hander, is what influenced us to audition." The couple famously worked together before in the comedy 'Noises Off' in 2014 when cupid's arrow first struck. "Andrew and I became a couple during rehearsals for Noises Off, so that play will certainly always hold extra special memories," Amy said. "'Constellations', being our first two-hander, both as a couple and individually, now also tells an important part of our theatrical journey together. "Our on stage chemistry has evolved from the high-energy teamwork in 'Noises Off' to profound, quiet trust in 'Constellations'. "With its heavy topics and fast paced scene changes we have to go to darker places quickly, so performing alongside Drew, having familiar and safe eyes to look into, and being able to read and trust each other on a deep level, provides an immediate safety net which has been a much welcomed advantage." For Andrew it marks a return to the stage after a brief hiatus to focus on family, especially their four children. "I’d taken a bit of a break from productions; a new role and more kids made it feel challenging to be involved, but I also wanted Amy to have the chance to act again which she did in ‘When the Rain Stops Falling’ earlier this year," he said. "She had discussed doing ‘Constellations’ and I thought it could be interesting but knew it’d be a challenge logistically. "We both spent time arguing that we shouldn’t do it, got talked back into it by Nicky and decided that we’d audition and see how we felt in the event we were successful. "It can be very enjoyable to have someone to share the process with and it also helps keep you on the ball if they’ve got lines down that you don’t." Amy believes one the play's important themes of living life in the present will connect with audiences. "This play reminds us that our moments aren't fleeting," she said. "The love we give, the choices we make, and the time we share with the people we love are permanently written into the fabric of existence. "They exist forever. "I hope the audience leaves feeling a profound sense of comfort from this. "Marianne has a beautiful line about this where she says, 'We have all the time we’ve always had.' "This production has taught me to appreciate the beauty of the 'now.' "Playing Marianne has taught me that we don't have to carry the weight of every single 'what if' or regret. "Out of all the infinite possibilities in the cosmos, I am so incredibly grateful to be in the universe where I get to stand on this stage, tell this story, and go home to my four beautiful children." Andrew believes audiences should feel a positive experience with 'Constellations', like he has felt from the rehearsal period. "There is a message about hope in the show and seeing multiple performers deliver it might help to draw it out," he said. "The importance of perspective really shines through, the directors and even Amy have had completely different understandings of some scenes from what I’ve had at times but in almost every case the journeys of meaning meet in the middle. "I see a lot of myself in Roland, generally because he’s really quite a boring and awkward person. "I spent a lot of my younger life wanting to be a different version of myself and while I still don’t like everything about myself, I have benefited from accepting a lot of who I am." 'Constellations' is recommended for mature audiences and will be performed at The Stage Door Theatre, Evans Street Wangaratta from 6 - 22 November at 7.30pm Fridays and Saturdays and 2pm Saturdays and Sundays. For more information and to book tickets visit the Wangaratta Players Theatre Company Facebook page or go to trybooking.com/DJNDY.