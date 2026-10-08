Love and marriage and secrets of the universe

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<p>ART REFLECTS LIFE OR VICE VERSA: Amy and Andrew Wighton explore the complexities of life, love and marriage as on-stage husband and wife in \\'Constellations\\' which opens in Wangaratta in November.</p>\\n
<p>ART REFLECTS LIFE OR VICE VERSA: Amy and Andrew Wighton explore the complexities of life, love and marriage as on-stage husband and wife in \\'Constellations\\' which opens in Wangaratta in November.</p>\\n

ART REFLECTS LIFE OR VICE VERSA: Amy and Andrew Wighton explore the complexities of life, love and marriage as on-stage husband and wife in 'Constellations' which opens in Wangaratta in November.

Amy and Andrew Wighton experience their first 'two-hander in 'Constellations'
Shane Douthie
October 8, 2026 • 01:00

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