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Make Ride2work day an everyday healthy habit

<p>ON YOUR BIKE: RoadSafe North East are encouraging the community to rise to work on 14 October, like Yarrunga Primary School teacher Riley Minns (pictured). PHOTOS: Bailey Zimmermann</p>\\n
<p>ON YOUR BIKE: RoadSafe North East are encouraging the community to rise to work on 14 October, like Yarrunga Primary School teacher Riley Minns (pictured). PHOTOS: Bailey Zimmermann</p>\\n

ON YOUR BIKE: RoadSafe North East are encouraging the community to rise to work on 14 October, like Yarrunga Primary School teacher Riley Minns (pictured). PHOTOS: Bailey Zimmermann

RoadSafe North East encourage cyclists new and old to take their bike to work next Wednesday
October 8, 2026 • 05:00

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