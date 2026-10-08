Make Ride2work day an everyday healthy habit

RoadSafe North East is encouraging workers across the Rural City of Wangaratta, especially new bike commuters, to discover the power of the pedal and enjoy the health benefits of bike riding, on Ride2Work Day this Wednesday 14 October. Cycling safety spokesperson for RoadSafe North East, Anne Ford, said riding to work was a great way for people to get active, de-stress and save money on petrol and parking. “Through Ride2Work Day, we hope to move people from ‘contemplation’ to ‘action’ and establish the healthy habit of riding to work,” she said. “In Wangaratta and across the North East, we are blessed with fabulous bike paths and a strong ‘share the road’ attitude amongst all road users. “There has never been a better time to start riding, it’s fun, it’s free, it’s good for you and it’s good for the environment. “In our regional cities and towns with relatively short travel distances from home to work, there’s lots of potential to increase the numbers choosing this affordable, hassle and carbon free mode of transport… and with so many fabulous cafes across the region there’s plenty of ride reward options.” One of the main objectives of Ride2Work Day, is to normalise the idea of riding to work. People who have never ridden to work before are encouraged to give it a go, and RoadSafe North East has put together some helpful tips on ‘getting started’ on its Facebook page. More bike riders on the roads leads to a safer commute for everyone, so the community road safety organisation is strongly urging motorists to look out for bike riders, share the road and leave at least one metre when passing (under 60km speed limit zone) and 1.5m (over 60km speed limit zone). For further information and a quick update on the current road rules, follow this link: The must-know cycling road rules to keep riders, motorists, and pedestrians safe | RACV